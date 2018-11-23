Site logo

Haas protest hearing adjourned

23/11/2018

Shortly before the start of today's opening session, the stewards at Yas Marina revealed that the hearing into Haas' protest of Racing Point Force India's cars has been adjourned.

The hearing began at 11:00 local time but was adjourned until 15:40 "to allow for the examination of additional documents submitted in evidence.

It is understood the protest relates to Intellectual Property and the fact that Force India, having been placed in administration, was subsequently purchased by a consortium led by Lawrence Stroll.

