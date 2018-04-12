Verstappen philosophical in terms of engine issues

In the wake of Daniel Ricciardo's retirement on the opening lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix with an engine electrics issue, Max Verstappen, who was to retire himself just two laps later, remains surprisingly philosophical in terms of Renault reliability.

"We had a problem quite similar to me last year in Canada, and in testing I think as well this year," said the Dutch youngster ahead of this weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix. "So it's definitely something to look into, but what can you do about it?

"It's something Renault needs to sort out," he continued. "But they are, of course, working really hard on that, they will try their very best to provide us with the best possible equipment again here, so I'm actually not too worried about it, and if at the end of the day it happens, it happens, you can't prevent it."

Philosophical and somewhat diplomatic as Red Bull has weeks in which to decide whether it will stick with the French manufacturer for 2019 or follow the example of sister team Toro Rosso and switch to Honda power.

Clearly, Max feels it might be best not to burn that particular (French) bridge just yet.