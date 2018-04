Verstappen: These things happen

Despite the best efforts of sections of the media to stir up the situation between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, the Dutch youngster refuses to rise to the bait.

On being shown the moment in the podium ante room when Hamilton watched a reply of the incident at the start of the second lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix and commented "he’s just a dickhead", Verstappen merely smiled.

Appearing via Skype on the Dutch TV show Peptalk, the youngster, echoed the comments made by Sebastian Vettel at the post-race press conference when Hamilton was picked up on his comment.

"He is just out of the car there," said Verstappen. "These things can happen. If you are just out of the car, you are still full of adrenaline.

"I was really close behind and there was a chance to overtake," he said of the incident, "so I thought it was a good opportunity Our car was great. I knew we had a very good car for the race, so I knew we would be able to fight them."

The youngster has yet to comment on Hamilton's claim that he is costing Red Bull valuable points or that in making the move he "lacked respect".