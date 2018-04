Verstappen questions stewards decision

Max Verstappen disagrees with the Bahrain stewards, claiming that the clash with Lewis Hamilton at the start of the second lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix was not merely a racing incident.

With both drivers starting out of position - Hamilton due to a grid penalty following a change of gearbox and Verstappen after crashing out in Q1 - it was inevitable that at some time their paths would cross.

However, a brilliant start from the Red Bull driver, who was 15th on the grid compared to 9th-placed Hamilton, meant they were battling as early as the end of the first lap.

The pair were side-by-side on the pit straight and as they headed into T1 remained two abreast, the Red Bull on the inside and the Mercedes on the outside.

Inevitably they touched, and while Hamilton was lucky not to spin, it was the Dutch youngster who came off worse incurring a puncture that was to eventually lead to damage to his car as the tyre delaminated and flailed around.

I had a good run out of the last corner so I went for the inside," said Verstappen shortly after his retirement. "Lewis was trying to go around the outside but at one point I was ahead.

"I think Lewis still had enough space on the left but I got a touch on the left rear and it destroyed my diffuser," he added.

Referring to the stewards decision that it was a "racing incident", he insisted: "I think if it was the other way around he would have said something. From my side I gave him enough room."

In a subsequent interview he said: "From the start I was enjoying the feel of the car and finding the gaps and it was shaping up to be an exciting race. I had a good tow on the straight, the last corner was really good so it allowed me to stay close to Lewis. We got a bit squeezed but from the middle to the end of the corner I was ahead, I then felt a nudge from behind and could feel the puncture and therefore knew the race was likely over.

"In my opinion there was plenty of room for the both of us to go around that corner and to say 'no action taken' is a bit harsh as I am now out of the race due to that contact on my left rear."

