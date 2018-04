Ferrari fined for pit incident

Ferrari has been hit with a fine of 50,000 euros following the unsafe release of Kimi Raikkonen during today's Bahrain Grand Prix which left a mechanic with two broken bones.

The incident occurred during the Finn's second pitstop. As he headed back out the mechanic on the left rear wheel, subsequently named as Francesco, was knocked over suffering a shinbone and fibula fracture.

Despite being given the all-clear by the Ferrari pit system, the left-rear tyre on Raikkonen's car had in fact not been changed as a result of a problem and the mechanic was still in place when the Finn was given the signal to go. Moments later, having left his pit, Raikkonen was told to stop, the Finn subsequently climbing from his car and retiring.

The stewards, having reviewed video of the pit stop and heard from team representatives, determined that the car was released unsafely in breach of Art. 28.13 a) of the sporting regulations, and in a manner endangering team personnel and causing injury.

"What happened to our guy Francesco today at the pit-stop is very unfortunate," said Raikkonen. "I feel sorry for him and hope he's going to be OK soon. It's always a bad thing when someone gets injured but I am sure he has the best people taking good care of him and I wish him a speedy recovery.

"As for the accident itself, all I know is that I moved when I saw the green light go on," he added. "I couldn't have possibly realized that there was an issue with the rear left wheel, then I saw someone had got hurt and, immediately, I was told to stop by the team. Unfortunately something must have gone wrong and we'll need to find out what."

