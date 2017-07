Abiteboul: No obvious roadblock to Kubica return

Following his second test with Renault, team boss Cyril Abiteboul says there is "no obvious roadblock" to Robert Kubica making a return to F1.

Earlier this week, following on from his previous outing at Valencia, the Pole completed a second test with Renault, completing 90 laps at Paul Ricard in a modified 2012 car.

"It is necessary to go step by step," he told L'Equipe. "I have come a long way, don't forget that.

"My doubts about my capacities have disappeared with these two days of tests," he added. "I am no longer afraid of not being at the level but there remains a way to go."

Asked if the tests have indicated that Kubica might make a return to the grid, Abiteboul told reporters: "I would not say that, because I don't want to say yes or no.

"It is not like a test that you are passing as an exam," he added. "But we have not seen any obvious roadblocks."

While admitting that the tests have been impressive, Abiteboul was keen to point out that Kubica has yet to drive a contemporary F1 car.

"Testing in this circumstance and testing in a modern car are something completely different," he said. "Again, this situation is complex, we are not doing it for PR purposes even though we see it is creating a lot of media expectation and focus. That is not what we are doing, we care so much for Robert than this.

"What I can tell you is he is still quick," he continued, "he is still very consistent and more importantly he has this energy and the drive, this enthusiasm that he has always had.

"It is too early to talk about next steps," he insisted, "I don't want to add to speculation.

"Right now, the focus is on getting the most out of the overall line-up and package we have," he concluded. "We will think about 2018 in due course, which is not now."

