Austrian GP: Qualifying notes - Renault

Renault Sport Formula One Team's Nico Hulkenberg qualified eleventh for the Formula 1 Grosser Preis von Osterreich with a best lap set in 1min.05.597secs. Despite being less than two tenths off Nico in Q1, Jo didn't make it into Q2 with his 1min 06.345secs time.

Nico Hulkenberg: "I'm satisfied with eleventh place, it's a good effort. I put in a sweet lap at the end of Q2 and it was equally good fun to look for the last few thousands of a second. Tomorrow will be a tough race but we will get a free choice of start tyres and that's a good position. It was a good job from the team."

Jolyon Palmer: "I knew qualifying was going to be tight. The car feels better and the performance is closer this weekend so it's a shame that we couldn't hook it up in end but there is overall progress. We'll look to have a good start and aim to get in the points tomorrow."

How was qualifying for the team?

Alan Permane, Sporting Director: Nico had a decent session and it was good for him to get up to eleventh place. It gives us free choice on tyres but of course we always want more. Jo was within reach of Q2 but didn't get through, we were aiming for a better grid position for tomorrow's race.

What are the considerations for tomorrow's race?

AP: Regarding the strategy, all teams will probably be going for a one-stop race, like so many this season. The three tyres compounds are very close however and that may come into play. We have seen plenty of afternoon showers and even storms earlier in the week so the weather may play a part, we will be keeping a close eye on the radar.