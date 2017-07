Vasseur joins Sauber

Sauber has announced the appointment of Frederic Vasseur as Managing Director & CEO, as well as Team Principal of the F1 Team, effective July 17, the day after the British Grand Prix.

"Frederic Vasseur's long and successful career in top level international motorsport speaks for itself," said Pascal Picci, Sauber Chairman, "and we are thrilled to welcome him to Sauber."

"I'm very proud to be joining Sauber and wish to thank the company's shareholders for their trust in me," added Vasseur. "I've been impressed by the facilities in Hinwil and by the talent and ambition of the workforce, and I very much look forward to complementing the team with my experience and determination and drive all people in the right direction in everything they do.

"I am convinced that all together we will achieve ambitious targets. I cannot wait to start working with our drivers, engineers and all the staff. I look forward to contributing to the next important phase in the development of the team."

Vasseur left Renault at the start of the year, subsequently revealing that the French team had too many bosses.

"There was too much different vision in the management of the team," he told Motorsport.com at the time, "so at this stage I think it makes sense for me to leave.

"For the Renault team also," he continued, "if you want to perform in F1, you need to have one leader in the team and one single way. If you have two different visions then the result is that the work inside the team is slow."

Vasseur's departure from Renault came as a particular blow for Nico Hulkenberg who had worked with the Frenchman at ART Grand Prix, with whom the German won the 2008 Formula 3 Euro Series and 2009 GP2 titles.

Vasseur, who had previously guided Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg to the GP2 crown, admitted that Hulkenberg played heavily on his mind when deciding whether to remain or leave Renault.