Austrian GP: Practice notes - Sauber

For the Sauber F1 Team, the practice sessions ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix consisted of mechanical and aerodynamic tests, in addition to the usual race preparations. It was not a trouble free day, with both Sauber C36-Ferraris having technical difficulties. In total, Marcus Ericsson and Pascal Wehrlein completed 63 and 78 laps, respectively.

Marcus Ericsson: "It has not been the smoothest day for us, as we had some issues in FP1, which started with a mechanical problem during the first run. We were not able to complete more than 12 laps, which was an unfortunate start to the day. FP2 went better, we managed to cover a lot of laps and worked on aerodynamic and mechanical tests, which helps us to understand the car better. Our next step is to sit down with the engineers and find a way to optimise our car set-up for the rest of the weekend."

Pascal Wehrlein: "It was a difficult day for us. There is a clear gap to our direct competitors, which was to be expected due to the many straights. We had some difficulties on the car side, especially during the second free practice session. However, we were able to collect a lot of data, and are working on analysing it now in order to improve the performance of our car for tomorrow."