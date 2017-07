Sauber recruits former Mercedes man

Sauber has recruited former Mercedes software guru Ian Wright as its new head of vehicle performance.

Wright, who began his F1 career at BAR, remained with the team through its various incarnations, rising to the role of head of engineering software before leaving in the summer of 2014 to work outside F1.

Meanwhile, Autosport claims that Manor's former chief designer, Luca Furbatto, is also set to join the Swiss team which is still reeling following the sudden departure of Monisha Kaltenborn last month.

Furbatto entered F1 with Tyrrell in the late 90s, before enjoying stints at BAR, Toyota, McLaren and finally Toro Rosso where he was chief designer.

He subsequently returned to McLaren to work on the GT project before moving to Manor.

The search for a new team principal continues, with Dave Ryan, Graeme Lowdon and Jost Capito all said to be in the frame.