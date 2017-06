Azerbaijan GP: Qualifying notes - Sauber

Mixed feelings during qualifying ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. After challenging practice sessions, Pascal Wehrlein made it into Q2 finishing in P15, while Marcus Ericsson was eliminated after Q1 ending qualifying in P18. It is the fifth time that the Sauber F1 Team qualified for Q2 during this year's Formula 1 season.

Marcus Ericsson: "It was a tricky day for me, in particular in regards to the tyre management and the track conditions keeping the high temperatures in mind. We did make some progress during FP3 during which we were able to narrow the gap between ourselves and the direct competition. In qualifying it was positive that we managed to get Pascal into Q2. Unfortunately, it was not enough for me, but it was still a step forward for the team. I am optimistic that we will be able to take some of this progess into the race with us tomorrow."

Pascal Wehrlein: "I am happy with making it into Q2. We have certainly made a step forward in terms of the performance of our car since yesterday. My fastest lap was good from our point of view, and we could not have expected to qualify for Q2 on this track. As always, I will try my best to achieve a satisfying result on Sunday."

Check out our Saturday gallery from Baku, here.