Sauber undecided on successor to Kaltenborn

Amidst claims that the surprise departure of team principal Monisha Kaltenborn will be followed by an equally quick announcement of her successor, Beat Zehnder today insisted that no decision has been made, as yet.

In the wake of Kaltenborn's departure, team manager Zehnder and technical director Jorg Zander are taking control, but only until a successor is named.

"We've been entrusted to run the operation of the team this weekend but this is only temporary," he told reporters in Baku. "It doesn't change a lot for us because our job is to have two cars running as quickly as possible around the circuit and for me it's a little bit more media work."

Asked when a successor might be named, he admitted: "I hope soon. We were talking to some candidates and I hope we can announce it sooner rather than later."

Initial claims that Colin Kolles was to take charge appear to be wide of the mark, with Fred Vasseur (top) and Dave Ryan thought to be favourites. However, another contender could be ex-McLaren man Jost Capito.

Pressed on the events that led to Kaltenborn's departure, Zehnder reacted with all the diplomacy one would expect from a Swiss organisation.

"You've seen the official press statement from Mr Picci and it seems that he and Mrs Kaltenborn had different views on how to operate the company," he said. "We shouldn't forget that it's not only a race team, it's a home team as well with 350 people or so, but I cannot give you more information because I'm not actively involved in that decision."

Check out our Friday gallery from Baku, here.