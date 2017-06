Azerbaijan GP: Practice notes - Sauber

An overall challenging Friday for the Sauber F1 Team ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Although the day went according to the planned programme, Marcus Ericsson and Pascal Wehrlein were struggling with the grip in both practice sessions on the Baku City Circuit. Overall, the Swede and the German completed 46 and 44 laps respectively.

Marcus Ericsson: "It has not been a good day for us here in Baku - it was difficult to begin FP1 on medium tyres, so I did not get off to the best start. I found it interesting to try out different mechanical updates throughout the practice sessions. Analysing the data will allow us to decide how to move forward for the rest of the weekend. I am looking forward to FP3 and qualifying tomorrow."

Pascal Wehrlein: "It was a rather challenging Friday for us. It was positive that we were able to try out various car setups, and that we could work through our programme for the day. We knew that the track layout would be a challenge to our pace, however did not anticipate the full extent to which it would impact our performance. We are now working towards making improvements for the rest of the weekend."