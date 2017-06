Azerbaijan GP: Race notes - Sauber

The Sauber F1 Team finished a turbulent and eventful Azerbaijan Grand Prix on the Baku City Circuit with one world championship point: Pascal Wehrlein ended the race in P10 while Marcus Ericsson became 11th. The Sauber F1 Team drivers started from P14 (Wehrlein) and P17 (Ericsson) into the 51 lap race, which had to be interrupted after approximately one hour due to debris on track.

Marcus Ericsson: "It was an entertaining race today - I had a really good start and first stint, overtaking a few cars and moving up to the midfield. It was looking good. Then a lot of things started happening with safety car phases and the red flag, which disrupted the race and challenged us to stay focused and committed. After the restart I settled in quite well but picked up some debris, damaging my right rear of the floor. I was having some trouble in my left-hand corners, and started struggling to keep up my pace. Pascal was behind me, with Stoffel (Vandoorne) behind him, who was closing up the gap to my team mate. I received the order to let Pascal pass so that we can protect the point for our team, so I did. In the end I see it as a good result for the team, but of course it was disappointing for me not to be in the car that scored considering that I was 10th for a substantial part of the race. However, I was able to play a defining role in scoring the point by keeping Stoffel from closing in during the final laps."

Pascal Wehrlein: "I am happy with the 10th place. Making Q2 in qualifying yesterday, and scoring a point for the team today, has definitely been better than what we expected from this weekend. The race was defined by several interruptions, so we do have to stay realistic when it comes to our expectations for the next races. We have some improvements to make, and would not have been able to score under normal circumstances. Nonetheless, the 10th place is a great team effort. We gave all we had, and showed our dedication when it was most needed."