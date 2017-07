Austrian GP: Qualifying notes - Sauber

The Sauber F1 Team will start the Austrian Grand Prix from P19 (Marcus Ericsson) and P20 (Pascal Wehrlein) on the grid. Since the challenging practice sessions on Friday, it has been clear that a difficult weekend lies ahead.

Marcus Ericsson: "Although today has been a slightly better day for us, we cannot be satisfied with P19 and P20. Regarding my fastest lap in Q1, in comparison to yesterday, I was able to reduce the gap between myself and our direct competition. We made some progress, however, we have to continue improving. The race tomorrow is going to be particularly demanding for the brakes."

Pascal Wehrlein: "Unfortunately, there was not much more that could be done during qualifying. After yesterday's practice, today I continued to have power unit issues, and that made me lose pace, especially on the straights. As usual, I will do my best during the race tomorrow. The weather could also play a defining role at this GP."