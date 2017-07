Austrian GP: Race notes - Sauber

A difficult Austrian Grand Prix has come to an end: The Sauber F1 Team finished the race in Spielberg in P14 (Pascal Wehrlein) and P15 (Marcus Ericsson). The 10th round of this year's Formula One season will take place in Silverstone next weekend.

Marcus Ericsson: "It was a difficult race for me. At the beginning I had issues with getting the tyres to work properly, so I lost ground. Overall I was struggling to keep up the pace, although some parts of the race were alright. Later on, the blue flags made it challenging to keep the tyres in the right working window. We have to focus on the next race in Silverstone, which is only a week away. It is one of my favourite tracks, so I hope that we can have a stronger race weekend there."

Pascal Wehrlein: "I started the race from the pit lane due to an engine change. During my first lap I picked up a piece of debris before reaching turn four. I was slightly worried about the condition of the car, but fortunately it turned out to be alright. I pushed hard all the way from the beginning to the end of the race, but this result was the maximum for today. I hope we are more competitive in Silverstone."