Kubica completes second Renault test

Robert Kubica has completed his second test with Renault, the Pole completing 90 laps at Paul Ricard in a modified 2012 car.

It follows the private test in Valencia which kick-started speculation over the Pole making a fairy-tale return to the sport, six years after the rally accident which almost claimed his life.

While Renault initially played down the relevance of the first test, insisting it was unfinished business between Kubica and the team, public interest in the story, not to mention the Pole's performance, led to a second outing.

"It is necessary to go step by step," he told L'Equipe. "I have come a long way, don't forget that.

"My doubts about my capacities have disappeared with these two days of tests," he added. "I am no longer afraid of not being at the level but there remains a way to go."

Indeed, the big question mark over his return is whether he has sufficient movement in the right arm and hand he so nearly lost in early 2011.

"Physical limitations do not influence my driving." he insists. "I am doing everything to maximise my chances, but I don't know what will happen in the future. I don't want to come back for nothing. I want to return at a high level.

"I have not yet driven a current F1 car," he added. "So I could not be ready for Silverstone, it would take me two days of tests in a current car. That would accelerate my chances 1,000%."

Still keen to play down expectations, Cyril Abiteboul insisted it is "far too early" to talk about comebacks, or even a day in the (2017) car at the forthcoming test in Hungary.

He has so far only driven an old car, with a detuned engine, with demonstration tyres. He has not been submitted to the stresses of a race nor run with other cars."