Probably my last Barcelona race, says Alonso

Two-time world champion, Fernando Alonso drops strongest hint yet about retirement, as he claims this to be his final F1 appearance at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

From next year the Spanish track is on rotation with Spa Francorchamps, so the Aston Martin driver is not saying he will not be around in 2027, but rather 2028.

"It's going to be a special weekend, probably my last Barcelona race in Formula 1," he told reporters at today's press conference.

"I want to say thanks to everyone. I will try to enjoy the weekend. I will not be competitive and I will not be too long in the car in qualifying. In the race, hopefully yes, but not at the pace we all want.

"I want everyone to still enjoy the weekend," he smiled. "It has always been a celebration when we come to Barcelona. I think this is my 23rd Spanish Grand Prix and all of them, they've been magical. This last has to be magical as well."

The veteran, the most experienced driver in the history of the sport, was expecting so much more, what with Aston Martin having secured the design genius of Adrian Newey, not to mention Honda, who powered Max Verstappen to each of his four titles.

The Spaniard's contract expires this season, but he had previously said that were the team successful out of the box - in terms of the 2026 regulations - he would consider retiring, whereas if it wasn't he hoped to help in improving things.

Asked about 2027, Alonso said he will use the summer break to think things through.

"I don't really have anything in mind," he said. "After the summer I will take the decision whether to continue or not.

"Barcelona is obviously not happening next year," he continued, "and if I don't know what I will do next year, it's nearly impossible to be sure what I will do in two years' time.

"I consider that every race I go to this year that potentially it could be my last time in Australia, my last time in China, my last time in Monaco, and here in Barcelona, there is a little bit more of that chance as it is not happening next year as well."

Of course, Alonso, who has a history of leaving teams at just the wrong time, has been though the Honda nightmare before with McLaren. But this time around he appears to be taking the obvious disappointment in a far more relaxed manner.

"For me, the hardest thing is not to win races and be competitive," he said. "If it's the last, or not the last, it's not affecting too much. I'm at peace with my career and my life and if anything comes now, it's welcome. If it doesn't come, it doesn't change my feeling. I achieved a lot more than I ever dreamt when I was a kid.

"When I was racing in Spain I never dreamt to be a Formula 1 driver, then to race for the best teams in the paddock and stay for a very long time. Everything is a plus and it is a plus now.

"We're not as competitive as we want to be now and that is probably the biggest pain that we go through every weekend. In terms of personal feeling, it's not too hard."