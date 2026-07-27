Wolff hits out at Tellytubby engineers

Toto Wolff has hit out at rival teams engineers for failing to warn their drivers of blue flags during Sunday's race.

While the Austrian was particularly frustrated by the failure of slower cars failing to move aside for Kimi Antonelli as he battled Lewis Hamilton, perhaps the best example of the fiasco was Carlos Sainz's clash with Oscar Piastri.

The Australian was running fourth, but still in contention for victory, when he collided with the Spaniard who was down in 15th and about to be lapped.

Though warned that Piastri was approaching, it was claimed the McLaren was in the Spaniard's 'blind spot' on the approach to Turn 3. Taking this into account the stewards hit the Williams driver with a 5s time penalty as opposed to 10s.

Speaking in the moments after race, Antonelli and race winner Lando Norris both claimed to have been shown blue flags in error, and it is believed that the Sainz/Piastri clash was due to a similar mistake.

A clearly frustrated Wolff claimed post-race that the situation impacted Antonelli's battle with Hamilton, and hit out at the engineers at those teams whose drivers were being lapped.

"The marshalling system was not functioning and cars at the back were defending from a Lewis and Kimi fight," the Austrian told Sky Sports. "It's disgraceful from some of the Teletubby engineers that sit on the pit wall of these teams not telling their drivers what is happening behind."

Interestingly, fans who subscribe to F1's live timing will be aware that there was an issue throughout the weekend, however things got much worse on race day.

Just a few laps into the race the driver tracker started going berserk, with cars suddenly disappearing from the screen then reappearing somewhere else, making it totally impossible to make sense of the order. This continued for the rest of the race.

The Sky team admitted that for much of the race their driver tracker wasn't working, and one has to wonder if this was all somehow linked.

In the wake of the Monaco pitlane speeding farce, FOM is hardly likely to want to admit to another technical cluster****, but it seems difficult not to think that the marshalling system error Wolff refers to is not linked.

"We didn't have blue lights on the steering," insisted Sainz post-race, "which normally, when we are in fights like that, one where we are fighting for position, it helps us to understand whether we are getting lapped or not.

"So I had no idea I was about to get lapped," he added. "On top of that, I was in a big fight with Fernando trying to undercut him into the corner and I wouldn't have expected Oscar to be there."

While Antonelli finished third, it was another tough day at the office for George Russell, whose race was compromised from the start.

"I was on the throttle holding the revs, and then all of a sudden, about four seconds before the lights went out, the engine just started revving all over the place," he told reporters. "I was reacting with my throttle, and it was doing nothing. So, the engine wasn't reacting to the throttle.

"If I'm continuing to be disappointed with everything that goes on, I'll just be disappointed every day of the week," added the Briton "Obviously, another technical issue that completely ruined the race, but I can tell you some positives," he contiinued.

"The pace was very strong. The team said it was as strong as anybody out there, which I haven't had for probably two or three races now, or three races. So I'll take those positives, but yeah, it's just unbelievable, the list of things that's happened this season."

"I think it wasn't running really well for us from Friday onwards," said Wolff. "Then from yesterday onwards, with the damage on George's car, the penalty that Kimi got, a P6 and P3 finish is a good recovery.

"Nevertheless, it's not where we should be," he admitted. "Yet again, we did a mistake screwing George's start. It's not acceptable and not good enough from us.

"Overall I'm just not happy about the whole situation, but when I am going to calm down we are taking a solid gap in the drivers' championship into the summer, a good gap in the constructors' championship, and that is a credit to a fast car, great team," said the Austrian. "At times we are unlucky, like with the VSC today, but also not good enough in reliability."

Check out our Sunday gallery from the Hungaroring here.