Hungarian Grand Prix: Preview - Mercedes

Toto Wolff: We have shown at every race so far that the performance is there.

We have not converted enough of that potential into results though. We have lost points through self-inflicted issues, and we know we need to improve. The team is working flat out to understand the problems, fix them, and ensure we are giving both drivers the tools they need to maximise every weekend.

Hungary presents a different challenge to the circuits we have raced at recently. Silverstone and Spa are more energy-limited tracks; Budapest is much more energy-rich, which changes some of the demands on the car and the way you approach the weekend. As always, the field is competitive, and small details will make the difference.

Our objective is straightforward: execute a clean, reliable weekend, and score the points that the car is capable of achieving before we head into the summer break.

Third Driver Insight with Frederik Vesti

The Hungarian Grand Prix is always an important race on the calendar as it's the final event before the summer shutdown. Every team will be looking to end the first half of the season on a high and carry some momentum into the break.

In some ways, Budapest is similar to Monaco because it's an energy-rich circuit. It's a relatively traditional approach when it comes to both the PU and aerodynamic setup, with teams running maximum downforce and using maximum engine power throughout the lap. That makes it a really exciting circuit for the drivers.

The conditions are often very hot, which adds another challenge. It's a demanding track with lots of corners and very little time to rest during the lap, so it keeps you busy from start to finish.

I'll also be driving in FP1 this weekend, so I'm really excited to get back behind the wheel of the W17 and continue building my experience with the car. It's a great opportunity and one I'm looking forward to making the most of.

Stats & Facts

• This year, the Hungaroring is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Hungarian Grand Prix. Hungary first appeared on the calendar in 1986 and has hosted a race in every single season since.

• The circuit features 14 corners, six to the left and eight to the right. Many of these follow one after another in quick succession, meaning a well-balanced car that can handle directional changes is important for lap time.

• Despite a relatively short start/finish straight, the distance from pole position to the braking zone for Turn 1 measures 440 metres.

• Given the prevalence of slower corners, good traction is important here. That is why this circuit puts the rear tyres under a lot of stress.

• George scored his first F1 pole position in Budapest in 2022.

• Mercedes-Benz Power recorded its 600th F1 podium at the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix.

• Two world champions have been crowned in Hungary - Nigel Mansell in 1992, and Michael Schumacher in 2001.

• Kimi's maiden Formula 2 Feature Race win came in Hungary in 2024. At the time, he was the youngest multiple winner in the series history after also winning at Silverstone a few weeks earlier.