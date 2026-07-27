Hamilton questions Ferrari's strategy

Aggrieved by an error during qualifying, Lewis Hamilton was left further frustrated by Ferrari's strategy during the Hungarian Grand Prix.

On Saturday, having qualified for the front row alongside Lando Norris, Hamilton was hit with a three-place grid drop after impeding Oscar Piastri, which Ferrari admitted was down to a communication error.

On Sunday, he was running second when his team opted to pit him under the VSC following Piastri's retirement, which not only cost him track position but was to result in a penalty for speeding in the pitlane.

Following his stop he was passed by Max Vesrtappen and Kimi Antonelli, while the 5s time penalty dropped him behind his Ferrari teammate also.

"I'm not really sure why we stopped at the end," Hamilton told reporters post-race. "I got the call right at the pit-lane entry and I didn't have time to debate it," he added.

"You put your faith in the team," he said. "I would never have stopped if it meant I'd give up track position. We should have stayed out. I need to go and see why the team pulled me in.

"We probably would have lost out to Max because he was on fresher tyres," he admitted. "But I may have been able to hold on to second.

"We've lost a whole bunch of points," he sighed. "It was pretty bad, pretty frustrating."

When told, during the race, of the penalty, Hamilton commented: "They're handing out penalties like crazy."

Indeed, the latest penalty followed a 5s penalty in Monaco for speeding in the pitlane, 5s at Silverstone for moving before the start signal, 5s in Belgium for the collision with George Russell, and Saturday's penalty.

"Silverstone was my fault at the start," explained the seven-time world champion. "At the last race, even the driver I collided with said it was a racing incident, and they gave me a penalty. That was not needed. That's cost me a lot of points.

"Yesterday was unfortunate," he continued. "I take responsibility, I should have looked in my mirrors. It was a communication error.

"I will work hard to come back, and reset. I have to make sure I don't give them a reason to give me any more penalties."

Hamilton heads into the summer break fifty points adrift of Antonelli.

"We have to keep on pushing," the Ferrari driver admitted. "From my side, the second half is usually a much stronger period for me, so I will take this time to come back stronger, fitter and better."

Though not particularly impressive on Friday, on Saturday Ferrari looked much stronger, at one point even looking likely to lock-out the front row of the grid. However, Hamilton's penalty, and the decision to start both of its drivers on the softs, was a gamble that never paid off.

"For the start, I wanted to get the advantage of the soft," said Leclerc, "and honestly, we thought the soft was a good tyre. We paid the price for that in the race," he added.

"That was not a good Sunday," admitted team boss, Fred Vasseur. "When you're 1-2 on Friday, you expect much more than P4, P5."

Check out our Sunday gallery from the Hungaroring here.