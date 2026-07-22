Hungarian Grand Prix: Preview - Ferrari

This weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix is the last round prior to the summer shutdown.

It is the eleventh race of the season and takes place at the Hungaroring, the circuit that has hosted the event without interruption since 1986 and this year welcomes Formula 1 for the 41st time. It is a technical and demanding track, where the summer heat has traditionally been a key factor. Scuderia Ferrari HP heads to Budapest encouraged by the positive results over the past two rounds, confirming the progress made in recent races.

Located just a few kilometres from the Hungarian capital, the 4.381 kilometre Hungaroring is one of the most technical circuits on the calendar. Corners follow one another almost without interruption, with the long start-finish straight providing the only real opportunity to catch a breath. Because of its characteristics, it is often compared to an oversized karting circuit: precision, rhythm and consistency are essential qualities for being competitive. Overtaking opportunities are limited mainly to the main straight and through the section from Turn 1 to Turn 3, which is why qualifying plays such a crucial role in shaping the weekend.

Budapest has traditionally been one of the most demanding events of the year because of the weather. High air and track temperatures place considerable stress on the car and tyres. The key to performance is finding the right compromise between car balance over a single lap and tyre management on the long runs.

Fred Vasseur: We head to Budapest after two encouraging weekends in which we managed to maximise our result thanks to a great team effort. That gives us confidence, but we also know that every Grand Prix throws up its own unique challenge. On paper, the Hungaroring could suit the characteristics of our car a little better, but that alone is no guarantee. As always, execution will make the difference: we will have to approach the weekend with the same concentration, discipline and attention to detail we have shown over the past two races. We have a united team, two highly motivated drivers and we know we can count on the support of all our tifosi. Our objective is to keep moving in the same direction, working well from Friday onwards to put ourselves in the best possible position for qualifying and the race.

Ferrari in Hungary

40 GP Entered

1986 (Stefan Johansson 4th; Michele Alboreto ret.)

7 (17.50%) Wins

9 (22.50%) Pole Positions

9 (22.50%) Fastest Laps

26 (21.66%) Podiums

Three questions to Daniele Cerrito, Catering Manager.

Every race weekend you serve hundreds of meals in an environment where everything has to run with absolute precision. How is your team organised, and how important is each person's contribution in delivering a service worthy of Scuderia Ferrari HP?

Daniele Cerrito: To ensure everything runs smoothly, nothing can be left to chance. Choosing the right people to work with is the most important aspect, but also the one that requires the greatest care. The essential starting point is having a close-knit team, where everyone knows exactly what their role is and works in harmony with the others. Achieving this requires clear communication, trust and meticulous attention to detail. When everyone shares the same goal and knows they can rely on one another, the work flows naturally and every individual's contribution truly makes a difference.

Every Grand Prix is different and that extends to the food on offer. How do you plan the menus throughout the season, maintaining the Italian identity of the cuisine, showcasing local specialities whenever possible, while also meeting the nutritional needs of a team that must perform at its very best?

DC: About a week before each Grand Prix, we finalise the menu together with the chef, allowing us to source and order fresh, high-quality ingredients. We always aim to preserve a strong Italian identity, which is part of Ferrari's DNA, but whenever possible we also like to include a few specialities from the host country. At the same time, we pay close attention to the team's nutritional requirements because we know how important it is to eat properly during a race weekend. Our goal is simple: to make everyone feel at home by providing high-quality food that supports the team's work in the best possible way.

Tell us about your career. How long have you worked for Ferrari, and how did you come to lead the Scuderia's catering service?

DC: My journey with Ferrari began in 2008 when I joined the team at Ristorante Cavallino. I had always been passionate about motor racing and hoped it would be an opportunity to get even closer to that world. The following year I was offered the chance to work at the Italian Grand Prix, where extra help was needed in the kitchen. Although the role was as a kitchen porter, I didn't hesitate for a moment because opportunities like that have to be seized with the right attitude and a sense of humility. It was there that I discovered everything that goes on behind the scenes during a Formula 1 race weekend. In the years that followed I continued working at Cavallino and on events for the Scuderia, learning something new every day. When the catering operation was reorganised, I was given the opportunity to take on a management role. It was a major challenge, particularly from an organisational point of view, and one I embraced with great enthusiasm. Today, after so many years, my motivation is exactly the same as it was on my first day. The greatest satisfaction comes from working with people who share the same values and the same team spirit. That is what makes Scuderia Ferrari HP such a special place and why it feels like a family.

Hungarian Grand Prix: Facts and Figures

6. The number of months it takes to create the Hungarian Grand Prix winner's trophy. It is a piece of traditional Hungarian craftsmanship made from hand-painted porcelain, worth around €40,000.

14. The number of corners (six left-handers and eight right-handers) that make up the circuit's 4.381-kilometre layout. Because of its characteristics, the Hungaroring is rated the second slowest circuit on the Formula 1 calendar after Monte Carlo, so much so that it has earned the nickname, "Monaco without the walls".

41. The number of consecutive editions of the Hungarian Grand Prix held at the Hungaroring since its debut in 1986. It is the second-longest uninterrupted run on the Formula 1 calendar after the Autodromo Nazionale Monza, which has hosted the Italian Grand Prix continuously since 1981.

80. The percentage of the circuit visible from most of the grandstands. The Hungaroring is built within a natural bowl, allowing spectators to follow much of the on-track action, but that also means it acts as a cauldron, limiting heat dissipation.

200,000. The number of spectators who attended the first Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring in 1986, the first Formula 1 World Championship race to be staged in a Warsaw Pact country.