Hungarian Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the AWS Hungarian Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Norris McLaren NM NH NH US Verstappen Red Bull NM NH US Antonelli Mercedes NM NH NH Leclerc Ferrari US NH NH US Hamilton Ferrari NS NH NH US Hadjar Red Bull NM NH NH Russell Mercedes NM NH NH Lawson Racing Bulls NM NH NS Hulkenberg Audi NM NH US Lindblad Racing Bulls NM NH Bortoleto Audi NS NH Gasly Alpine NM NH NH NS Stroll Aston Martin NS NM NS Alonso Aston Martin NS NM US Colapinto Alpine NM NH NH Ocon Haas NM NH NH Albon Williams NM NH NS Sainz Williams NS NM US US Bearman Haas NM NH NH Piastri McLaren NM NH NH Perez Cadillac NM NM NS Bottas Cadillac NM

Check out our Sunday gallery from the Hungaroring here.