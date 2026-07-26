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Hungarian Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

NEWS STORY
26/07/2026

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the AWS Hungarian Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4
Norris McLaren NM NH NH US
Verstappen Red Bull NM NH US
Antonelli Mercedes NM NH NH
Leclerc Ferrari US NH NH US
Hamilton Ferrari NS NH NH US
Hadjar Red Bull NM NH NH
Russell Mercedes NM NH NH
Lawson Racing Bulls NM NH NS
Hulkenberg Audi NM NH US
Lindblad Racing Bulls NM NH
Bortoleto Audi NS NH
Gasly Alpine NM NH NH NS
Stroll Aston Martin NS NM NS
Alonso Aston Martin NS NM US
Colapinto Alpine NM NH NH
Ocon Haas NM NH NH
Albon Williams NM NH NS
Sainz Williams NS NM US US
Bearman Haas NM NH NH
Piastri McLaren NM NH NH
Perez Cadillac NM NM NS
Bottas Cadillac NM

Check out our Sunday gallery from the Hungaroring here.

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