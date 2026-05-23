Russell wins, as the gloves come off at Mercedes in Montreal

Ahead of today's Sprint the air temperature is 20 degrees C, while the track temperature is 31 degrees.

The Sprint is going to be interesting, because, while Russell desperately needs to reassert himself, other than the usual concerns in terms of damaging the car ahead of qualifying, which is more likely than ever judging by the number of incidents yesterday, there is the little matter of tomorrow's weather.

Without wishing to send the FIA into a panic and repeating what they did in Miami, by bringing the race forward, this time it really does appear that the Weather Gods will be playing part, which will, if you forgive the pun, put a whole new spin on things.

Gasly, one of the only drivers to have experienced F1 2026 in the wet, whetted our appetites - again, no pun intended - when you claimed that his colleagues are in for a shock.

Already reeling from Antonelli's triple-hitter, Russell must hit back, if not for the sake of his own confidence but to dent that of his teammate, who, it must be admitted, is looking stronger with every outing.

Behind them we have a Noah's Ark line up with the McLaren followed by the Ferraris and Red Bulls and only Lindblad and Sainz preventing Audi from filling the fifth row.

As we said, there have been plenty of incidents - three red-flag in FP1 alone - and as track excursion penalties kick-in we can expect many more.

Hamilton has been looking stronger this weekend, possibly due to his decision to skip the simulator, while, despite crashing out yesterday, Alonso could spring a surprise.

The pitlane opens and the cars begin to filter out, having made changes to their cars overnight, Berman, Gasly, Bottas and Albon will be starting from the pitlane, which means that Lawson, who never took part in the Shootout, will start from the ninth row of the grid.

The start should be fascinating, for other than the Mercedes pair battling for position - and we all know the issues they've had getting of the grid this year, we have the McLaren right behind and then the mega-start Ferrari. Yesterday, Russell admitted that Norris will be the one to watch.

Ten minutes before the star, there is frantic activity on Stroll's car, which appears to be suspension-related.

All are starting on mediums bar Lindblad who is on hards and Perez, Stroll and Bottas who are on softs. Fresh rubber for all bar the Mercedes pair, the Audis, Colapinto, Ocon, Alonso and Bearman.

Despite their best efforts, Stroll will not start. Or will he? He has been pushed into the pitlane where work continues.

They head off on the formation lap. All get away cleanly.

The grid forms, slowly, Russell having set a surprisingly strong pace on his formation lap. Ahead of the start the Mercedes pair both have their noses pointed inwards.

They're away! Both Mercedes hold position, having made strong starts, and while Norris is right behind, Hamilton goes around the outside of Piastri in Turn 2, and almost passes the second McLaren also.

At the end of Lap 1, it's: Russell, Antonelli, Norris, Hamilton, Piastri, Leclerc, Verstappen, Hadjar, Lindblad and Sainz. Hulkenberg has missed the chicane and lost a number of positions, while Stroll has started.

Antonelli is hounding his teammate, the pair already 2s clear of Norris.

Russell is lapping 0.5s father than Norris, as Hulkenberg passes Alonso for 14th.

Lap 4 sees a new fastest lap (14.606) from Antonelli as he remains 0.4s behind his teammate.

"Engine problem, ah," reports Hadjar who has dropped to 13th.

At the start of Lap 6, Antonelli makes his move in Turn 1 but overdoes it. He passes Russell but having gone off he has to hand the position back. He subsequently goes off again, allowing Norris to pass

"That was very naughty," says the teenager of his teammate.

It begins.

"That should be a penalty, I was alongside," claims Antonelli.

"Let's get this back under control," he is told by Pete Bonnington, "focus on Norris."

"Kimi, concentrate on the driving, not on the radio moaning," urges Toto Wolff.

Hadjar heads into the pits to retire as Norris closes to within 0.8s of Russell.

Hamilton makes a move on Antonelli in Turn 1, as the Italian now comes under (additional) pressure.

Hadjar heads back out again.

Lap 11 sees a new fastest lap from Antonelli, who is 1.1s down on Norris and 1.3s ahead of Hamilton.

Russell appears to be struggling, his pace has clearly slowed.

2s clear of Verstappen, Leclerc is closing on Piastri.

Hulkenberg is being investigated for leaving the track and gaining an advantage. He is currently 15th.

Albon pits and switches to softs, this essentially a test session for the Thai driver.

Having lost ground to Antonelli, Hamilton is now under pressure from Piastri.

Alonso pits and also switches tyres.

Perez is up to 12th.

"What the hell is he doing," complains Russell as he loses time lapping Albon.

The leading three are now covered by 1.088s.

Alonso returns to the pits and retires.

Verstappen has been noted for a yellow flag infringement.

Hulkenberg is given a 10s penalty.

As Gasly pits, the leaders lap Bottas with Stroll next in line.

Hamilton gets up close and very, very personal to the Wall of Champions as he battles Piastri. Indeed, the Briton confirms that he did clout the wall.

At the start of Lap 22, Norris locks up at the Hairpin. Antonelli closes and passes the McLaren in Turn 1 but run wide and once again has to give the position back.

Piastri has passed Hamilton, as has Leclerc. The McLaren and Ferrari were side by side into the final chicane, Hamilton closes to the wall. As Piastri gets ahead, Hamilton, having got out of shape is passes by his Ferrari teammate

Russell takes the flag, ahead of Norris, Antonelli and Piastri, despite a late lunge from Leclerc. Hamilton is sixth, ahead of Verstappen and Lindblad.

"If we need to race like this, that's good to know," says Antonelli, while Toto Wolff tells the youngster that now is not the time.

Meanwhile, Hamilton is under investigation for leaving the track and gaining an advantage.

Colapinto is ninth, ahead of Sainz, Lawson, Bortoleto, Ocon, Perez, Hulkenberg, Stroll, Bottas, Bearman, Albon, Gasly and Hadjar, who finishes tree laps down.

"It was a tough battle," says Antonelli, "we were all there in terms of pace.

"I tried to make a move," he adds, "I need to review as I was alongside and was pushed off.

"Then I made a mistake in Turn 8 and got bumped off, but it was a good battle."

"It was a good race," says Norris, "it was good to watch them to go at it for a while and pick up the pieces.

"Kimi caught me back up pretty quick, so today was a good result for us."

"It was a cool race," says Russell. "It was difficult to get a gap, the slipstream was quite powerful.

"Good battle with Kimi, glad we are both standing here after the race," he adds.

Diplomatic responses from both Mercedes drivers, however it remains to be seen where we go from here, for now it would appear that the gloves are off and that, not for the first time, Toto will need to ensure his drivers keep it clean.

Tough times for the Silver Arrows boss, but intriguing for the rest of us.