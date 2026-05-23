Canadian Grand Prix: Post Sprint press conference

Track Interviews -Conducted by Jolyon Palmer

F1's first ever Sprint race in Montreal, Canada. What a race, guys. I'm joined here by the top three: George Russell, your winner. What battles all the way through. I mean, we've got all of you to talk to, but I want to pick out Kimi and George first because that was an amazing fight between you. I know Kimi spoke on the radio a little bit, wasn't too happy, but I want to get both of your points of view on that.

Kimi Antonelli: Yeah, it was a tough battle, to be fair. We were all there in terms of pace. It was not easy. Yeah, I tried to make my move... I need to review on that because I was quite well alongside and I got pushed off, but it's what it is. Then obviously I made a mistake into Turn 8 because I took a big bump and then locked up and then I kind of compromised my race there. But it was a good battle.

OK, well done. You gave us a great bit of entertainment. If I can flip it over to you then, George. I mean, a race looking in your mirrors, you had to absorb so much the whole way through, but your thoughts on this guy attacking you in those early laps?

George Russell: Yeah, it was a cool race. I was just talking with Lando, it was definitely very difficult to get a gap around here. It felt quite easy to follow. The slipstream was quite powerful with the overtake mode. And then yeah, it was a good battle with Kimi and glad we both are standing here after the race.

Yeah, you managed to do the grounds staff a few favours, mowing the grass around here, Kimi. Lando, second place. You managed to be the interloper at this Mercedes party. You must be pretty pleased with that because the pace looked really good.

Lando Norris: Yeah, thanks. It was a good race. I mean, it was good just to watch them go at it for a little while. But of course, we were there to pick up the pieces when things happened. And they were quick. I mean, Kimi caught me back up pretty quickly and then I was pretty worried from behind, but also I wanted to try and attack George ahead. It was fun, always a tough track to kind of push on and easy to make mistakes. But today was a good result for us.

George, you really needed this, I feel like. It's been a difficult time in Miami. You've been great around this circuit and so, to stand here as a race winner again, do you feel like you're back in your happy place?

GR: I was never really concerned, to be honest. It was just, I know Miami's a bit of a bogey for me and, of course, there's been this huge break in the calendar, so lots of people with a lot of things to say. But ultimately, just wanted to get back racing and it kind of feels like the season's going to restart now with, I think, six races in eight weeks. So just looking forward to getting in that groove. Glad to be back in Montreal and amazing fans, as always, so thank you so much.

Press Conference

Very well done, George. A great result for you. Quite a lot to unpick from that one. Can we start with the battle with your team-mate? Talk us through lap six from your point of view.

GR: Yeah, it was just a good, hard battle and obviously I defended into Turn 1 and you never get overtaken around the outside of that corner, and so I knew it was, kind of, pretty safe. But kudos to Kimi for giving it a go and I respect that and obviously came out unscathed. And then went into Turn 8. This track is very dirty as well offline. We've seen it all weekend, so I was quite nervous to defend too tightly into Turn 8 because I knew that there was a chance of locking up if I went there. And that was about it really. So glad that we're both sat here now. It could have been something different, but it wasn't, and that's how racing should be.

Kimi said on the radio that you were very naughty. What's your reply to that?

GR: I mean, I need to see it. I've not seen it. I don't know if it was under investigation or not. I don't think it was. So yeah, from my side... It's as kids in karting we know overtaking on the outside, there's a certain element of risk that comes with that. And there are amazing overtakes when they come off, but the chances are quite slim. So, there's only one direction I was going and I was going to close the line because it's my right to do so. So, as I said, respect to him for giving it a go. Emotions are always high for all of us in the cockpit, but I'm sure we'll both talk about it after.

OK, thanks for that. Lando, we'll come to you in a minute, if you don't mind. Kimi, can I bring you in on this? Just hard racing? Do you agree with George?

KA: Yeah, I need to check it as well, to be fair. I was quite well alongside and there was definitely contact, so I need to recheck that. But yeah, it was hard racing. And then in Turn 8, to be fair, I was definitely too optimistic. I also took a massive bump and I almost spun in a straight line, so also that induced the lock-up. But yeah, just need to recheck it and then we'll talk about it later.

You don't overtake around the outside of Turn 1, according to George. Would you agree with him?

KA: I think if you are well alongside, you can overtake pretty much anywhere. I mean, obviously there are corners that are more difficult, but I don't think there's never been an overtake around the outside in Turn 1. But I agree that obviously he was defending his position, so it was hard racing. Of course, we're both lucky not to crash. But yeah, at the end of the day, it was a very fun race.

OK, Kimi, thank you. And Lando, just coming to you, you got the popcorn out. You were in a good seat.

LN: Yeah, I now know kind of how it felt for some of the others last year. So, it's obviously a nicer position to be in. I think for us, even though the pace was actually pretty good, the guys both pulled away a good amount, to be honest, in the beginning, and I just couldn't go with them. So, I think we're clearly lacking a little bit of speed compared to them, but the pace was still decent, especially when I was a bit more behind George for the rest of the race. But yeah, I just wanted to get to the chequered flag, honestly. So, it was obviously helped out by the fact that they were racing each other hard, and it was good to watch, honestly. Sometimes it is good to watch the racing part of it. So that was a good watch and, of course, we capitalised on it, and that's what we're there to do.