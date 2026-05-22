Russell claims Sprint pole in Canada

Ahead of today's Shootout the air temperature is 20 degrees C, while the track temperature is 42 degrees. It remains bright and sunny.

World championship leader, Kimi Antonelli set the pace earlier, edging out teammate George Russell by 0.142s, with Hamilton third, ahead of Leclerc, Verstappen, Norris and Piastri.

However, the session was interrupted by three red flags, the first when Colapinto suffered a technical issue, the second when Albon crashed after hitting a groundhog and the third when Ocon also went into the barriers.

Other than these three stoppages there were incidents throughout the session, with drivers locking-up and running wide at various points on the track. The fact the sessions for the support races that followed were similarly affected suggests that we could be in for a few surprises today and tomorrow, while there remains a serious chance of rain on Sunday for the start of the race.

Around half-an-hour before the session, Williams announced that "following the incident in FP1 involving wildlife on track, Alex will not run in this afternoon's session.

"Despite the best efforts of the team to repair the car, the damage sustained was far more extensive than originally thought, requiring the gearbox and PU to be replaced. It's unlucky for Alex, but we'll look to take all the learnings from Carlos' side of the garage to be as prepared as possible for tomorrow's sessions."

Unfortunately, it looks as though Lawson might sit the session out also. Indeed, in the moments before SQ1 the kiwi is on the pit-wall... in civvies.

Hamilton is first out, followed by Leclerc, Sainz, Bottas, Bearman and Norris.

Hamilton crosses the line at 15.459, while Sainz posts a 17.172.

Leclerc posts a 15.006 but Russell responds with a 14.772.

Norris goes second with a 14.907, as Lindblad goes fourth ahead of Hamilton and Hadjar.

A 16.64 puts Alonso sixth.

Verstappen posts a 14.476, as Piastri goes third with a 14.804, however both are demoted when Antonelli stops the clock at 14.010.

As Colapinto goes seventeenth, Hamilton goes top with a 13.922.

Quickest in S2, Russell runs wide in the final chicane, while Norris improves to third with a 14.265.

Alonso goes eleventh and Lindblad fifth, as Verstappen improves to third.

Hulkenberg goes tenth and Bortoleto thirteenth, while Piastri can only manage seventh.

Colapinto improves to tenth, as Ocon goes thirteenth.

Hamilton consolidates his top spot with a 13.889.

Red Flag! Alonso is off and in the wall at Turn 3. The clock is stopped with 1:46 remaining.

Ironically, the Spaniard has probably made the cut while preventing his rivals from improving.

"Yeah, sorry, lock-up, mate," says the two-time world champion.

"I locked up the fronts," he subsequently tells Sky, "you are a passenger after that. There is no room to avoid anything in Canada. We are behind, we do not have the pace. We were P14 so we were pushing seven or eight places more than we should have."

This is bad news for Gasly who is currently 19th and unlikely to get another lap in.

Perez, Stroll and Gasly are the other three drivers in the drop zone, with Bearman and Bortoleto hovering.

The delay is longer than expected due to damage to the Tecpro barrier.

The session resumes at 16:59. "It's going to be very tight," Hulkenberg warns.

Green light, and Sainz leads the way, followed by Stroll, Hamilton, Bearman and Ocon.

In the scramble to complete the out lap there are several little battles at various point on the track.

Only a couple of drivers cross the line in time but there are no green sectors, no improvements.

"We should have gone a bit earlier," says Perez as replay shows Gasly overtaking several cars in the pitlane in his determination to get a lap in.

Quickest is Hamilton, ahead of Antonelli, Verstappen, Norris, Lindblad, Hadjar, Piastri, Russell, Leclerc and Colapinto.

We lose Perez, Stroll, Gasly and Bottas.

Russell is first out for SQ2, closely followed by his Mercedes teammate. Next out is Colapinto, followed by the Haas pair and Bortoleto.

Both Mercedes drivers opt for two warm-up laps, while Verstappen is last to head out.

Bortoleto goes top with a 16.435 but this is quicky beaten by Norris who posts a 13.957 and Hamilton (13.637), all three having opted for a single warm-up lap.

Russell crosses the line at 13.466, with Antonelli just 0.085s behind.

Lindblad goes fifth, ahead of Hadjar, Ocon and Sainz.

Leclerc goes fifth with a 13.965 but is demoted when Piastri posts a 13.858.

Bortoleto goes ninth with a 14.871, but is demoted when Sainz improves to 14.828.

Verstapepn has his time deleted for exceeding track limits at Turn 4, though it was his second warm-up lap.

Verstappen can only manage ninth (14.412), as Hamilton goes top with a 13.465.

Russell responds with a 13.26 while Antonelli has pitted.

Bortoleto improves to tenth with a 14.627, while Verstapepn has pitted, with Ocon and Hulkenberg still on track.

Hulkenberg goes tenth, thereby demoting his teammate, while Colapinto can only manage twelfth.

Ocon remains fourteenth and Bearman fifteenth, while a late improvement sees Sainz make the cut.

Quickest is Russell, ahead of Hamilton, Antonelli, Leclerc, Piastri, Norris, Lindblad, Hadjar, Verstapepn and Sainz.

We lose Hulkenberg, Bortoleto, Colapinto, Ocon, Bearman and Alonso.

Hamilton is first out for SQ3, followed by Hajar and Sainz. Russel is next out, followed by Leclerc.

An early mistake in Turn 2 sees Hamilton abort his lap, while Verstapepn heads out behind his Red Bull teammate.

Again, the majority of drivers appear to be going for two warm-up laps.

Hamilton crosses the line at 13.411 and Verstappen at 13.507, just ahead of his Red Bull teammate.

Lindblad goes fourth and Norris fifth, but both are demoted when Russell stops the clock at 13.194.

Antonelli can only manage third (13.500), as Piastri goes sixth, ahead of Leclerc.

Though it all appears to be settled, Hamilton and Verstappen are both on hot laps. Indeed, the Briton goes quickest in S1.

Hamilton fails to improve, as does Verstappen, while Norris goes second with a 13.280, and Russell consolidates his top spot with a 12.965. A late improvement for Piastri also, the Australian claiming fourth.

A last gasp charge sees Antonelli go second, just 0.068s off his teammate's pace.

So, Russell will start from pole, ahead of Antonelli, Norris, Piastri, Hamilton, Leclerc, Verstappen, Hadjar, Lindblad and Sainz.

Hulkenberg will start eleventh, ahead of Bortoleto, Colapinto, Ocon, Bearman, Alonso, Perez, Stroll, Gasly, Bottas, Albon and Lawson.

"It obviously feels great after a tough Miami, but I never doubted myself," insists Russell. "This is an amazing circuit, high grip and I'm glad today came together.

"The upgrade feels great, the team have done a great job to bring this forward. I'm pleased to have it on the car, pleased to be back in P1... it has been a while."

Asked if he has any concerns about the start, which have been an issue for Mercedes this year, he says: "Baby steps. I'm not standing here saying we are going to fly off the line," he adds.

Told the Norris qualified third, he says: "Oh, he has made some good starts."