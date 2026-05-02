Norris wins Miami Sprint

Ahead of today's Sprint, the air temperature is 32 degrees C, while the track temperature is 47 degrees. It is hot, hotter than expected.

Being a street track, lined with unforgiving barriers, the drivers are always going to approach the race with caution, aware that any mistake today will cost even more tomorrow. However, add to that the number of lock-ups and incidents we saw yesterday, not to mention the threat posed by the weather tomorrow, and it is unlikely that we're going to see any real heroics, certainly at the front of the field.

The five-week break has allowed almost all the teams to bring forward upgrades, and this certainly appears to be paying off for McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull, while Mercedes appears to have been caught on the back foot.

However, this is Mercedes we're talking about therefore don't bee too hasty in writing the German team off, especially Antonelli who continues to pressurise his far more experienced teammate.

Alpine is looking pretty impressive, also Audi, while Williams and RB are struggling.

Adding to Williams Miami 'mare, is the fact that Albon has been dropped to 18th on the grid after it was found that he exceeded track limits in SQ1 and therefore shouldn't have progressed to SQ2, at great cost to Lawson.

Of course, we head into today's action under a dark cloud following the new overnight that Alessandro 'Alex' Zanardi has passed away.

Words such as 'legend' are used far too freely these days, but in his case it doesn't come close, the man was a genuine inspiration to all, who refused to beaten, who faced every adversity life threw at him. God bless him.

The pitlane opens and Piastri is among the first out, followed by Verstappen, Hulkenberg, Bearman and Antonelli.

Oh no! Disaster for Hulkenberg who comes to a halt at Turn 17, smoke billowing from the back of his car, along with a few flames spitting from underneath. He jumps from Audi, his Sprint hopes over before they had begun.

In the pitlane, Verstappen is walking along... in conversation with Toto Wolff.

There is a minute's silence for Zanardi.

All are starting on mediums bar Perez and Bottas who are on hards and the Aston pair who are on softs. Then again, what have they got to lose? Fresh rubber for all at the front bar Verstappen.

They head off on the formation lap, all getting away.

The grid forms.

They're away! Another poor start from Antonelli, as Norris heads off into the distance with Piastri and Leclerc in hot pursuit. Great start from Hamilton, who is alongside Verstappen.

In Turn 1, behind the three leaders, the Mercedes pair are side-by-side, while Gasly, Verstappen and Hamilton are three abreast, the Briton on the outside.

Antonelli gets ahead of Russell in Turn 2, as Verstappen and Hamilton bang wheels right behind.

The Dutchman is ahead o the back straight, but unsees loses out to the Ferrari.

At the end of Lap 1, it's: Norris, Piastri, Leclerc, Antonelli, Russell, Hamilton, Verstappen, Gasly, Colapinto and Bortoleto.

Antonelli is all over Leclerc, which allows Russell to close in.

Leclerc is unhappy with Antonelli's tactics. "Unbelievable," he cries.

Perez passes Lawson for 15th.

Having posted a new fastest lap (32.522), Hamilton is closing on Russell.

Albon passes Lawson for 16th.

Seemingly, Lindblad has retired. Indeed, he never made it to the grid.

After 5 laps, Norris leads his teammate by 1.520s, with Leclerc a further 1.6s behind.

Antonelli exceeds track limits at Turns 5 and 11, he's got to be careful.

"I can't brake," complains Verstappen, "the rear axle is jumping up and down!"

On Lap 7, Russell passes his teammate in Turn 17, as Hamilton closes in. However, from out of nowhere, Verstappen attacks Hamilton, both run wide, the Red Bull driver passing the Ferrari in the process.

"Max overtook me going off track," says Hamilton.

The Dutchman subsequently yields the position.

Meanwhile, Antonelli has reclaimed fourth from his teammate.

On Lap 10, Verstappen passes Hamilton in Turn 17, this time without any controversy.

Replay shows a piece of bargeboard flying off one of the Haas cars.

A new fastest lap from Norris (31.885) as he extends his lead to 3s.

Antonelli gets a black and white warning for track limits violations.

Further back, the Williams pair are all over Bearman in the battle for 13th.

Albon pits for a new nose at the end of Lap 13. He rejoins in 20th (last), 16s down on Bottas.

In fourth, Antonelli has dropped 3.7s behind Leclerc, the Mercedes clearly no match for the Ferrari, or McLaren.

Hadjar makes a bold move on Colapinto for ninth, the Argentine seemingly caught napping. The Alpine driver fights back but his car is no match for the Red Bull.

Leclerc goes deep in Turn 11, giving Piastri some welcome breathing space.

Indeed, the Ferrari driver is clearly struggling with his tyres.

Norris begins the final lap 4s clear of his teammate.

Norris takes the flag, ahead of Piastri, Leclerc, Antonelli, Russell, Verstappen, Hamilton and Gasly.

Hadjar is ninth, ahead of Colapinto, Bortoleto, Ocon, Bearman, Sainz, Lawson, Alonso, Perez, Stroll, Albon and Bottas.

Ocon attempts to pass his teammate for 12th but without success.

Oh dear, seems like a fourth track limits violation for Antonelli. Indeed, he gets a 5s time penalty.

"The upgrades worked well," says Leclerc, "thanks to the team for their massive work.

"I am satisfied with that," he adds, "I am not satisfied with P3 but McLaren have done a big step forward.

"Hopefully we can start higher tomorrow and make our life a bit easier."

"I think obviously a little bit to find to try and stay with Lando, but overall a good day," says Piastri.

"It was a good Sprint," grins Norris, "nice to be back on the top step.

"Our upgrades have really helped," he adds. "It was hot out there, it was sweaty, I was still pushing.

"A nice start to the weekend, but now I have to do it all again."