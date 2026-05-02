Bortoleto disqualified from Sprint result

Gabriel Bortoleto has been disqualified from the result of today's sprint after it was discovered that his engine intake air pressure exceeded the maximum permitted limit.

The stewards reviewed a report received from the Technical Delegate and found that the requirement was for the engine intake air pressure to be less than 4.8 barA at all times.

The pressure was measured by two FIA approved devices that were installed in FIA approved locations situated in the engine intake air system downstream of the charge air cooling system.

The stewards heard from the Audi team representative who admitted that the Technical Delegate's finding was correct. However, in mitigation, they explained that this happened over one lap, when the temperatures rose higher than they had expected. As soon as that became apparent, they took steps to bring the pressure back in line with the regulations.

While the fact that they took steps to bring the car back in compliance is recognized, the regulations make it clear that the car needs to be in compliance 'at all times', which it was not.

Given that this was a technical infringement, the usual penalty of a disqualification of from the Sprint classification was applied.