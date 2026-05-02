Site logo

Miami Grand Prix: Sprint: Result

NEWS STORY
02/05/2026

Result of the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Sprint.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Norris McLaren 19 29:15.045
2 Piastri McLaren 19 + 0:03.766
3 Leclerc Ferrari 19 + 0:06.251
4 Russell Mercedes 19 + 0:12.951
5 Verstappen Red Bull 19 + 0:13.639
6 Antonelli Mercedes 19 + 0:13.777
7 Hamilton Ferrari 19 + 0:21.665
8 Gasly Alpine 19 + 0:30.525
9 Hadjar Red Bull 19 + 0:35.346
10 Colapinto Alpine 19 + 0:36.970
11 Bortoleto Audi 19 + 0:48.438
12 Ocon Haas 19 + 0:56.972
13 Bearman Haas 19 + 0:57.365
14 Sainz Williams 19 + 0:58.504
15 Lawson Racing Bulls 19 + 0:59.358
16 Alonso Aston Martin 19 + 1:16.067
17 Perez Cadillac 19 + 1:16.691
18 Stroll Aston Martin 19 + 1:17.626
19 Albon Williams 19 + 1:28.173
20 Bottas Cadillac 19 + 1:29.597
NS Hulkenberg Audi Did Not Start
NS Lindblad Racing Bulls Did Not Start

Fastest Lap: Norris (McLaren) 1:31.885 (Lap 10)

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2026. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms