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Miami Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

NEWS STORY
02/05/2026

Times from today's qualifying session for the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Antonelli Mercedes 1:27.798 137.892 mph
2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:27.964 0.166
3 Leclerc Ferrari 1:28.143 0.345
4 Norris McLaren 1:28.183 0.385
5 Russell Mercedes 1:28.197 0.399
6 Hamilton Ferrari 1:28.319 0.521
7 Piastri McLaren 1:28.500 0.702
8 Colapinto Alpine 1:28.762 0.964
9 Hadjar Red Bull 1:28.789 0.991
10 Gasly Alpine 1:28.810 1.012
11 Hulkenberg Audi 1:29.439
12 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:29.499
13 Bearman Haas 1:29.567
14 Sainz Williams 1:29.568
15 Ocon Haas 1:29.772
16 Albon Williams 1:29.946
17 Lindblad Racing Bulls 1:30.133
18 Alonso Aston Martin 1:31.980
19 Stroll Aston Martin 1:31.164
20 Bottas Cadillac 1:31.629
21 Perez Cadillac 1:31.967
22 Bortoleto Audi 1:33.737

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