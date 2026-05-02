Miami Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Antonelli Mercedes 1:27.798 137.892 mph 2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:27.964 0.166 3 Leclerc Ferrari 1:28.143 0.345 4 Norris McLaren 1:28.183 0.385 5 Russell Mercedes 1:28.197 0.399 6 Hamilton Ferrari 1:28.319 0.521 7 Piastri McLaren 1:28.500 0.702 8 Colapinto Alpine 1:28.762 0.964 9 Hadjar Red Bull 1:28.789 0.991 10 Gasly Alpine 1:28.810 1.012 11 Hulkenberg Audi 1:29.439 12 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:29.499 13 Bearman Haas 1:29.567 14 Sainz Williams 1:29.568 15 Ocon Haas 1:29.772 16 Albon Williams 1:29.946 17 Lindblad Racing Bulls 1:30.133 18 Alonso Aston Martin 1:31.980 19 Stroll Aston Martin 1:31.164 20 Bottas Cadillac 1:31.629 21 Perez Cadillac 1:31.967 22 Bortoleto Audi 1:33.737