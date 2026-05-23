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Canadian Grand Prix: Sprint: Result

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23/05/2026

Result of the Lenovo Grand Prix du Canada Sprint.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Russell Mercedes 23 28:50.951
2 Norris McLaren 23 + 0:01.272
3 Antonelli Mercedes 23 + 0:01.843
4 Piastri McLaren 23 + 0:09.797
5 Leclerc Ferrari 23 + 0:09.929
6 Hamilton Ferrari 23 + 0:10.545
7 Verstappen Red Bull 23 + 0:15.935
8 Lindblad Racing Bulls 23 + 0:29.710
9 Colapinto Alpine 23 + 0:31.621
10 Sainz Williams 23 + 0:36.793
11 Lawson Racing Bulls 23 + 1:01.344
12 Bortoleto Audi 23 + 1:01.814
13 Ocon Haas 23 + 1:04.209
14 Perez Cadillac 23 + 1:10.402
15 Hulkenberg Audi 23 + 1:12.158
16 Stroll Aston Martin 22 + 1 Lap
17 Bottas Cadillac 22 + 1 Lap
18 Bearman Haas 22 + 1 Lap
19 Albon Williams 22 + 1 Lap
20 Gasly Alpine 22 + 1 Lap
21 Hadjar Red Bull 20 + 3 Laps
Alonso Aston Martin 15 Retired

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