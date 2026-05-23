Russell grabs pole in Canada

Ahead of today's qualifying session the air temperature is 21 degrees, while the track temperature is 31 degrees.

Well, the Sprint must have been even better than we thought, for Sky has gone full Spinal Tap, with 'Crofty' screeching at 11. These will be tough times for the broadcaster, for as much as it clearly loves the new kid on the block, his rival is a Brit! Tough choice for Simon Lazenby and the rest.

To be fair, it was a good race, and it would appear that the gloves are finally off, the genie out of the bottle. Though Toto Wolff has experience of such situations it will be interesting to see how he handles it, and how the drivers react.

We expect qualifying to be pretty similar to yesterday's Shootout, however the teams face a conundrum in terms of tomorrow's weather. With rain probability officially recognised as being 40%, a rain hazard has been declared.

With this is mind might some teams seek an alternate set-up?

The lights go green and Albon leads the way, followed by Lawson, Bearman, Ocon and Sainz. In the pitlane Colapinto slams on the brakes when Alonso is released into his path.

In no time at all, all 225 drivers are on track, Alonso noted for an unsafe release.

Albon posts a benchmark 30.289, as Stroll is also noted for an unsafe release.

Despite his team's issues Alonso posts an 18.272, however Piastri responds with a 15.105.

Most of the drivers going for two warm-up laps, as was the case yesterday.

Lindblad goes second with a 15.316.

A 14.609 from Verstapepn and a 14.727 form Colapinto.

Norris goes to with a 14.213 as attention turns to Russell, who subsequently crosses the line at 14.438. His teammate posts a14.228.

Hamilton goes sixth, while his teammate can only mange sixteenth.

Piastri goes second, 0.008s off his teammate's pace.

"I'm not sure why, but the ride's quite a bit worse, worse than yesterday," reports Russell.

As Verstappen goes top (14.067), Leclerc has his time deleted.

Russell goes top with a 13.953, but Antonelli responds with a 13.380.

Hadjar splits the Mercedes pair with a 13.654.

Both Audi drivers have their times deleted.

A big lock-up at Turn 14 for Leclerc.

Quickest in S1, Lindblad crosses the line at 13.895 to go third.

Hamilton improves to fifth with a 13.974, as Albon goes thirteenth.

A 13.531 puts Norris second, 0.151s off Antonelli's pace.

Gasly goes tenth with a 14.698, but is demoted when Lawson goes ninth (14.346).

Leclerc stops the clock at 13.825 to go fourth, but Piastri bangs in a 13.559 to go third.

Bortoleto goes sixteenth and Perez 19th as Hamilton consolidates fifth with a 13.767.

Onboard shows Bearman missing a piece from his sidepod.

Lawson improves to eleventh with a 14.346 as Ocon goes fifteenth.

Alonso can only manage eighteenth, as Leclerc is told that he needs to pit.

Hulkenberg goes fourteenth and his teammate sixteenth.

A big lock-up in Turn 1 for Bottas as Stroll does well to keep his car out of the barriers.

Quickest is Antonelli, ahead of Norris, Piastri, Hadjar, Hamilton, Leclerc, Lindblad, Russell, Verstappen and Sainz.

We lose Ocon, Albon, Alonso, Perez, Stroll and Bottas.

Colapinto leads the way as Q2 gets underway, the Argentine followed by Gasly, Norris, Piastri, Lawson and Sainz. Fresh softs very much the order of the day.

Again, the drivers are opting for two warm-up laps.

Of the first wave, Norris is quickest with a 13.235, ahead of Piastri and Hadjar.

Norris posts a 13.235 and Hamilton a 13.270.

Russell goes fourth with a 13.611, but is demoted when Antonelli bangs in a 13.076.

Verstappen goes fifth with a 13.479 but he, like Russell, is demoted by his teammate who goes second with a 13.204.

Norris improves to 13.144 but remains second.

Leclerc can only manage ninth, the Monegasque 0.739s off the pace.

Verstappen complains that he cannot get heat into his front tyres.

Bearman locks up at the second chicane.

Both alpines currently in the drop zone, along with Bearman, Lawson, Sainz and Bortoleto.

In their desperation to improve drivers push it ever harder, taking more and more risks.

Colapinto and Lawson both fail to improve.

Russell locks-up in Turn 1, the Briton now down in 8th.

Colapinto improves to tenth while Gasly remains fifteenth.

Quickest in S1, Hamilton goes top with a 13.041. Impressive.

Russell goes third and Lawson eleventh, but both a demoted when Hadjar bangs in a 12.975.

A 13.049 puts Norris third.

Lindblad goes eighth, Piastri sixth and Leclerc eighth.

"I'm completely off the pace," complains the Monegasque.

Gasly improves but remains fourteenth.

Quickest is Hadjar, ahead of Hamilton, Norris, Antonelli, Russell, Piastri, Verstappen, Leclerc, Lindblad and Colapinto.