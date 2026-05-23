Canadian Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

Times from today's qualifying session for the Lenovo Grand Prix du Canada.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Russell Mercedes 1:12.578 134.414 mph 2 Antonelli Mercedes 1:12.646 0.068 3 Norris McLaren 1:12.729 0.151 4 Piastri McLaren 1:12.781 0.203 5 Hamilton Ferrari 1:12.868 0.290 6 Verstappen Red Bull 1:12.907 0.329 7 Hadjar Red Bull 1:12.935 0.357 8 Leclerc Ferrari 1:12.976 0.398 9 Lindblad Racing Bulls 1:13.280 0.702 10 Colapinto Alpine 1:13.697 1.119 11 Hulkenberg Audi 1:13.886 12 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:13.897 13 Bortoleto Audi 1:14.071 14 Gasly Alpine 1:14.187 15 Sainz Williams 1:14.273 16 Bearman Haas 1:14.416 17 Ocon Haas 1:14.845 18 Albon Williams 1:14.851 19 Alonso Aston Martin 1:15.196 20 Perez Cadillac 1:15.429 21 Stroll Aston Martin 1:16.195 22 Bottas Cadillac 1:16.272