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Canadian Grand Prix: Qualifying - Times

NEWS STORY
23/05/2026

Times from today's qualifying session for the Lenovo Grand Prix du Canada.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Russell Mercedes 1:12.578 134.414 mph
2 Antonelli Mercedes 1:12.646 0.068
3 Norris McLaren 1:12.729 0.151
4 Piastri McLaren 1:12.781 0.203
5 Hamilton Ferrari 1:12.868 0.290
6 Verstappen Red Bull 1:12.907 0.329
7 Hadjar Red Bull 1:12.935 0.357
8 Leclerc Ferrari 1:12.976 0.398
9 Lindblad Racing Bulls 1:13.280 0.702
10 Colapinto Alpine 1:13.697 1.119
11 Hulkenberg Audi 1:13.886
12 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:13.897
13 Bortoleto Audi 1:14.071
14 Gasly Alpine 1:14.187
15 Sainz Williams 1:14.273
16 Bearman Haas 1:14.416
17 Ocon Haas 1:14.845
18 Albon Williams 1:14.851
19 Alonso Aston Martin 1:15.196
20 Perez Cadillac 1:15.429
21 Stroll Aston Martin 1:16.195
22 Bottas Cadillac 1:16.272

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