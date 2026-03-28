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Japanese Grand Prix: Saturday Free - Times

NEWS STORY
28/03/2026

Times from the final free practice session for the Aramco Japanese Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap
1 Antonelli Mercedes S 1:29.362 145.366 mph
2 Russell Mercedes S 1:29.616 0.254
3 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:30.229 0.867
4 Piastri McLaren S 1:30.364 1.002
5 Hamilton Ferrari S 1:30.383 1.021
6 Norris McLaren S 1:30.600 1.238
7 Hulkenberg Audi S 1:30.658 1.296
8 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:30.910 1.548
9 Bortoleto Audi S 1:31.000 1.638
10 Gasly Alpine S 1:31.082 1.720
11 Hadjar Red Bull S 1:31.094 1.732
12 Lawson Racing Bulls S 1:31.097 1.735
13 Lindblad Racing Bulls S 1:31.288 1.926
14 Ocon Haas S 1:31.326 1.964
15 Bearman Haas M 1:31.558 2.196
16 Albon Williams S 1:31.733 2.371
17 Colapinto Alpine S 1:31.759 2.397
18 Sainz Williams S 1:31.829 2.467
19 Bottas Cadillac S 1:32.503 3.141
20 Perez Cadillac S 1:32.540 3.178
21 Stroll Aston Martin S 1:33.485 4.123
22 Alonso Aston Martin S 1:33.529 4.167

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