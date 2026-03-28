Japanese Grand Prix: Saturday Free - Times

Times from the final free practice session for the Aramco Japanese Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap 1 Antonelli Mercedes S 1:29.362 145.366 mph 2 Russell Mercedes S 1:29.616 0.254 3 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:30.229 0.867 4 Piastri McLaren S 1:30.364 1.002 5 Hamilton Ferrari S 1:30.383 1.021 6 Norris McLaren S 1:30.600 1.238 7 Hulkenberg Audi S 1:30.658 1.296 8 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:30.910 1.548 9 Bortoleto Audi S 1:31.000 1.638 10 Gasly Alpine S 1:31.082 1.720 11 Hadjar Red Bull S 1:31.094 1.732 12 Lawson Racing Bulls S 1:31.097 1.735 13 Lindblad Racing Bulls S 1:31.288 1.926 14 Ocon Haas S 1:31.326 1.964 15 Bearman Haas M 1:31.558 2.196 16 Albon Williams S 1:31.733 2.371 17 Colapinto Alpine S 1:31.759 2.397 18 Sainz Williams S 1:31.829 2.467 19 Bottas Cadillac S 1:32.503 3.141 20 Perez Cadillac S 1:32.540 3.178 21 Stroll Aston Martin S 1:33.485 4.123 22 Alonso Aston Martin S 1:33.529 4.167