Piastri sets FP2 pace at Suzuka

Ahead of today's second session, the air temperature is 17 degrees C, while the track temperature is 34 degrees. The earlier session saw some gusty winds, which led to a number of offs, particularly at Spoon.

As previously reported, Jak Crawford will replace Fernando Alonso in this session.

In terms of upgrades, Red Bull has a new Sidepod Inlet, Coke/Engine Cover, Floor and Rear Corner. To ingest higher pressure air to the sidepod inlet from upstream, the profile has been revised based upon simulation and initial running results yielding improved efficiency. As a consequence of the inlet changes, the sidepods have been revised to suit and offer an efficiency improvement for cooling and downstream surfaces. Given the braking energy demands of Suzuka, minor changes have been made to the rear wheel bodywork to suit the brake material requirements.

Ferrari has a new Front Corner and Floor Body. The circuit's braking duty allows Ferrari to introduce a smaller front brake duct geometry, trading off brake cooling for external aerodynamic performance benefits, while the floor body features a minor geometrical update not specific to this event, the reprofiling of the front floor stay fairing hopefully improving local flow features and returns floor performance gains.

Williams has a new Front Suspension. Compared to the launch car, a revised set of suspension claddings are available to package efficiently around the updated suspension structures. The incidence and profiles of the external claddings have been optimised to work effectively with the new internal suspension structures to ensure that the impact on the downstream flow field is mitigated.

Aston Martin has a new Front Wing, Front Wing Endplate and Floor Body. The chord of the 3rd front wing profile is shorter in conjunction with a reduced length strake. In conjunction with the front wing endplate change the modifications improve the load distribution at the outboard end of the wing. The new floor leading edge devices modify the spanwise generation of load across the width of the floor to improve performance.

Haas has a new Front Wing on which the SM actuation system has been simplified allowing smaller exposed geometries. The smaller linkages decrease blockage and consequently improve the airflow directed towards the rear of the car.

The Alpine has a new Front Corner, Rear Wing and Rear Wing Endplate. The front deflector has been redesigned to improve the management of the local flowfield, ensuring a consistent delivery of performance throughout the entire operating range, while local adjustments have been made to the rear wing to extract more performance out of it, both in Cornering and in Straight mode. The rear wing endplate has been redesigned to improve the flow conditioning at the rear of the car while also generating local load.

Finally, Cadillac has a new Diffuser Fence and Diffuser. The diffuser fence has been redesigned with a lower profile to enhance overall ride height behaviour and improve aerodynamic performance across the operating envelope. The trailing edge profile of the diffuser has been revised and optimized to enhance overall performance and increase overall rear aerodynamic load.

Russell was quickest earlier, and in the two-by-two placings we are seeing quite regularly this season, the Mercedes pair were followed by the McLarens, Ferraris, Verstappens, Racing Bulls and Audi, with Ocon also in the mix.

We also witnessed a number of incident where drivers appeared to think it was Sunday, causing them to battle for position, while a clash involving Albon and Perez is being investigated. Earlier in the session the Thai driver had clouted the barrier at Degner.

Having handed his car over to Jak Crawford, Alonso is back in the car this afternoon.

Engine issue, thought to be a hydraulics leak, means Norris won't be out for a while.

The pitlane opens and Hamilton leads the way, followed by Colapinto, Bottas, Lawson and Ocon. As in the earlier session there is a VSC test.

As more drivers emerge, most are on mediums, though a few are on hards and Alonso has opted for softs.

"Box, box," Lindblad is told his RB clearly having an issue.

In the pitlane Gasly does well to avoid Albon. "What the **** is the Williams doing," he enquires.

Of the first wave, Hadjar goes quickest (32.625) on the hards, ahead of Verstappen and Hulkenberg, who are also on the white-banded rubber.

On mediums, Antonelli posts a 31.738 only for Russell to respond with a 31.568.

A 31.495 from Piastri as Lindblad is told to get out of his car, his issue seemingly more serious than first thought.

Antonelli posts a 31.174 but Piastri responds with a 31.057 as Albon stops on track. "The battery is not working," he reports.

There's more drama, this time at Audi, as Bortoleto climbs from his car, seemingly with a power unit issue.

Colapinto has been noted for driving erratically... cue stewards receiving death threats from fans of the Argentine. Replay shows the Alpine driver weaving on the approach to 130R as Verstappen was closing at speed.

Leclerc stops the clock at 31.019, the Monegasque on mediums. Lawson goes sixth with a 32.102.

Twenty minutes in and along with Norris, Bortoleto and Lindblad, Perez hasn't appeared as yet, the Mexican's car still being repaired following the clash in FP1.

Colapinto will be investigated after the session.

As Norris heads out, his teammate goes quickest in S1, the Australian one of several drivers who have switched to softs. He crosses the line at 30.133 following a somewhat untidy lap.

Antonelli goes second with a 30.225, 0.092s off Piastri's pace.

Two snaps in the Esses mean that Leclerc can only manage third (31.019).

Bearman goes seventh and Ocon eighth as more and more drivers switch to the red-banded rubber.



"My understeer is unreal, I'm boxing," says Verstappen as Russell, following a double warm-up, posts a 30.338, 0.25s off Piastri's best.

Leclerc finds himself impeded by not one alpine but two as Norris posts his first time of the afternoon, going sixth with a 31.430 on the mediums.

Perez is finally on track, as is his former Red Bull teammate, who has switched to hards.

Norris is the latest driver to get caught out by the wind in Spoon, while Verstappen is clearly struggling.

Looking ahead to Sunday, Piastri and the Mercedes pair switch back to mediums.

With 11 minutes remaining, Bortoleto heads out again as Norris switches to softs.

The Briton goes fourth with a 30.649, 0.516s down on his teammate.

On his first flying lap Bortoleto goes sixteenth with a 32.072, his Audi teammate currently seventh (31.441).

Verstappen is tenth, the Dutchman still struggling.

"I am very slow because I have no confidence in the car," admits Hamilton.

"What the ****, is he doing," says Hadjar as he has to avoid Russell as he leaves the pits. "Why, why?" he asks.

The session ends. Piastri is quickest, ahead of Antonelli, Russell, Norris, Leclerc, Hamilton, Hulkenberg, Albon, Bearman and Verstappen.

Ocon is eleventh, ahead of Lawson, Sainz, Gasly, Hadjar, Bortoleto, Colapinto, Bottas, Alonso, Perez, Stroll and Lindblad.

An interesting session, one in which it is clear that reliability remains an issue, while, other than traffic, the wind was causing problems for drivers already having to do deal with cars that appear to have a mind of their own.

Again, it is the same top three, only this time it is McLaren that has the slight advantage.