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Japanese Grand Prix: Friday Free 1 - Times

NEWS STORY
27/03/2026

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Aramco Japanese Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap
1 Russell Mercedes S 1:31.666 141.713 mph
2 Antonelli Mercedes S 1:31.692 0.026
3 Norris McLaren S 1:31.798 0.132
4 Piastri McLaren S 1:31.865 0.199
5 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:31.955 0.289
6 Hamilton Ferrari S 1:32.040 0.374
7 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:32.457 0.791
8 Lawson Racing Bulls S 1:32.529 0.863
9 Ocon Haas S 1:32.601 0.935
10 Lindblad Racing Bulls S 1:32.665 0.999
11 Bortoleto Audi S 1:32.759 1.093
12 Hulkenberg Audi S 1:32.798 1.132
13 Hadjar Red Bull S 1:32.803 1.137
14 Bearman Haas S 1:32.900 1.234
15 Gasly Alpine S 1:32.978 1.312
16 Colapinto Alpine S 1:33.361 1.695
17 Sainz Williams M 1:33.383 1.717
18 Albon Williams S 1:33.697 2.031
19 Perez Cadillac S 1:34.221 2.555
20 Bottas Cadillac S 1:34.490 2.824
21 Stroll Aston Martin S 1:35.294 3.628
22 Crawford Aston Martin S 1:36.362 4.696

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