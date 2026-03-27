Japanese Grand Prix: Friday Free 1 - Times

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Aramco Japanese Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap 1 Russell Mercedes S 1:31.666 141.713 mph 2 Antonelli Mercedes S 1:31.692 0.026 3 Norris McLaren S 1:31.798 0.132 4 Piastri McLaren S 1:31.865 0.199 5 Leclerc Ferrari S 1:31.955 0.289 6 Hamilton Ferrari S 1:32.040 0.374 7 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:32.457 0.791 8 Lawson Racing Bulls S 1:32.529 0.863 9 Ocon Haas S 1:32.601 0.935 10 Lindblad Racing Bulls S 1:32.665 0.999 11 Bortoleto Audi S 1:32.759 1.093 12 Hulkenberg Audi S 1:32.798 1.132 13 Hadjar Red Bull S 1:32.803 1.137 14 Bearman Haas S 1:32.900 1.234 15 Gasly Alpine S 1:32.978 1.312 16 Colapinto Alpine S 1:33.361 1.695 17 Sainz Williams M 1:33.383 1.717 18 Albon Williams S 1:33.697 2.031 19 Perez Cadillac S 1:34.221 2.555 20 Bottas Cadillac S 1:34.490 2.824 21 Stroll Aston Martin S 1:35.294 3.628 22 Crawford Aston Martin S 1:36.362 4.696