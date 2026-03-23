Crawford to drive FP1 at Suzuka

Jak Crawford will take part in Free Practice 1 at the Japanese Grand Prix, taking over Fernando Alonso's AMR26.

The session will mark his first FP1 appearance as the team's third driver, giving him the opportunity to further integrate with the team during a race weekend. It also fulfils one of the team's mandated rookie sessions this season.

His extensive simulator work has been a key part of his role, which will be particularly valuable at Suzuka, a circuit he has never driven at before. The FP1 session will provide important real-world experience at one of Formula One's most iconic and challenging tracks.

The 20-year-old already has experience in F1, having completed two FP1 sessions towards the end of last season in Mexico and Abu Dhabi. This outing continues that momentum, as it will be his third FP1 in less than six months, having already accumulated over 3,000 km in Aston Martin cars.

"I'm really excited to get behind the wheel and drive for the team at Suzuka," said Crawford. "It's such a historic yet demanding circuit, and I can't wait to apply what I've learned in the simulator to real track conditions. A big thank you to the team for giving me this opportunity. As with my previous FP1 sessions, I'm looking forward to making the most of it and learning as much as I can."

"It's great that we're able to give Jak another opportunity in FP1 as part of our ongoing commitment to developing young talent," added Mike Krack. "He has been working hard, especially in the simulator back at Silverstone, and this session will allow him to continue building valuable track experience. It's an important opportunity for him to keep progressing, while also contributing to the team by gathering useful data and feedback."