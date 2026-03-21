Racing Bulls reveal Suzuka livery

Racing Bulls have created a new livery and team kit inspired by its Red Bull Spring Edition can during Red Bull Tokyo Drift.

Red Bull Tokyo Drift has become a definitive, neon-soaked nighttime car meet and party featuring more than 500 carefully curated custom cars, DJ sets and electrifying drifting performances. This year, VCARB launched its special livery with both Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad in attendance, alongside a host of Red Bull Athletes.

Designed in collaboration with celebrated Japanese calligrapher Bisen Aoyagi, the livery features the team's classic colours, reworked into a bold white, red and silver palette. This is reflected in the team kit, which features custom calligraphy and expressive brush strokes that brings a strong sense of local culture to the design. "Give You Wiiings" shodo text wraps across the front and back of the team kit alongside bold brush stroke detailing running up the side panels; blending the energy of Formula One with the elegance of traditional Japanese shodo calligraphy. The result is a distinctive race-weekend look that celebrates Japan and the Red Bull Spring Edition.

Wearing the newly-designed team kit, VCARB drivers Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad brought energy to the crowd, taking to the stage for an exclusive Q&A session before and after the reveal. Fans in attendance and watching via livestream witnessed a highly-fuelled drift showcase, with a drift-converted Red Bull Mini sliding into action with Mike Whiddett ("Mad Mike") behind the wheel; tearing away a cover to unveil the VCARB x Red Bull Spring Edition livery in true Red Bull style.

"Calligraphy captures motion in a single stroke," said Bisen Aoyagi, Japanese Calligrapher, "much like racing captures speed in a pivotal moment. I was inspired by cherry blossoms and the culture of Japan to create a design that feels powerful, elegant and alive on the car."

"As a team, we're always looking for ways to connect with young fans and the cultures that shape our sport," added Peter Bayer, CEO of VCARB. "The creative direction for this special livery and team kit originated with the Red Bull Spring Edition can, and together with Bisen Aoyagi, we transformed that bold design into something truly unique for the track. Unveiling it in Tokyo, in front of the passionate fans at Red Bull Tokyo Drift, makes this moment even more special for our team."

Alongside Liam and Arvid, Red Bull athletes including Mike Whiddett ("Mad Mike), Yuki Tsunoda, Ayumu Iwasa, Hiroya Minowa and Takamoto Katsuta also took to the stage during the event, giving "wiiings" to the fans.

As we head into the Japanese GP race week, the VCARB Red Bull Spring Edition livery will take to the streets of Tokyo on 22nd March, touring some of the city's most iconic landmarks, including Meguro River and Tokyo Tower, with Japan's famous cherry blossoms providing a fitting seasonal backdrop.

On 23rd March, fans will be able to see the car up close as it appears on display at SHIBUYA109 SHIBUYA - Entrance Event Space, offering a rare opportunity to glimpse the special livery in the heart of the city.

The celebration continues the following weekend at the Japanese Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit. The special livery will take to the iconic track for the first time with the bold design transcending to the driver's race suits and the team's kit. Bisen Aoyagi will also be present in the paddock painting the team's garage and offering bespoke calligraphy for fans inspired by her designs.

The VCARB x Red Bull Spring Edition replica team kit is available for fans to buy on Red Bull Shop ahead of Suzuka now. The Red Bull Spring Edition limited-offering cracks open to reveal the taste of cherry with notes of almond and floral cherry blossom and is available in select markets across the world.