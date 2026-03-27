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Japanese Grand Prix: Friday Free 2 - Times

NEWS STORY
27/03/2026

Times from today's second free practice session for the Aramco Japanese Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Piastri McLaren 1:30.133 144.123 mph
2 Antonelli Mercedes 1:30.225 0.092
3 Russell Mercedes 1:30.338 0.205
4 Norris McLaren 1:30.649 0.516
5 Leclerc Ferrari 1:30.846 0.713
6 Hamilton Ferrari 1:30.980 0.847
7 Hulkenberg Audi 1:31.441 1.308
8 Albon Williams 1:31.496 1.363
9 Bearman Haas 1:31.498 1.365
10 Verstappen Red Bull 1:31.509 1.376
11 Ocon Haas 1:31.532 1.399
12 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:31.590 1.457
13 Sainz Williams 1:31.608 1.475
14 Gasly Alpine 1:31.734 1.601
15 Hadjar Red Bull 1:31.759 1.626
16 Bortoleto Audi 1:31.933 1.800
17 Colapinto Alpine 1:32.438 2.305
18 Bottas Cadillac 1:32.615 2.482
19 Alonso Aston Martin 1:33.596 3.463
20 Perez Cadillac 1:33.689 3.556
21 Stroll Aston Martin 1:33.951 3.818
22 Lindblad Racing Bulls No Time

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