Japanese Grand Prix: Friday Free 2 - Times

Times from today's second free practice session for the Aramco Japanese Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Piastri McLaren 1:30.133 144.123 mph 2 Antonelli Mercedes 1:30.225 0.092 3 Russell Mercedes 1:30.338 0.205 4 Norris McLaren 1:30.649 0.516 5 Leclerc Ferrari 1:30.846 0.713 6 Hamilton Ferrari 1:30.980 0.847 7 Hulkenberg Audi 1:31.441 1.308 8 Albon Williams 1:31.496 1.363 9 Bearman Haas 1:31.498 1.365 10 Verstappen Red Bull 1:31.509 1.376 11 Ocon Haas 1:31.532 1.399 12 Lawson Racing Bulls 1:31.590 1.457 13 Sainz Williams 1:31.608 1.475 14 Gasly Alpine 1:31.734 1.601 15 Hadjar Red Bull 1:31.759 1.626 16 Bortoleto Audi 1:31.933 1.800 17 Colapinto Alpine 1:32.438 2.305 18 Bottas Cadillac 1:32.615 2.482 19 Alonso Aston Martin 1:33.596 3.463 20 Perez Cadillac 1:33.689 3.556 21 Stroll Aston Martin 1:33.951 3.818 22 Lindblad Racing Bulls No Time