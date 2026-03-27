Japanese Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Pirelli

The first free practice session took place under beautiful weather conditions this morning, with track temperatures eventually reaching around 38 degrees Celsius due to the sun.

All three compounds (C1, C2, C3) were utilised throughout the first session. At the start of the session, most drivers opted for a short run before shifting their focus to long runs. As it stands, it is expected that all three compounds will also be used during the race. Ultimately, George Russell was the fastest in the opening session with a 1:31.666, approximately 3.1 seconds slower than the fastest time from Friday morning in 2025.

The second free practice session once again saw lovely weather conditions, with sunshine and temperatures rising to about 22 degrees. Much like the first session, the track temperature peaked at around 38 degrees. Again, all three compounds were in use. This time, however, it was Oscar Piastri who clocked the fastest lap with a 1:30.133, set on the C3 compound. Finishing closely behind him were the Mercedes duo, with Kimi Antonelli in second and George Russell in third. Piastri, Antonelli, and Russell ultimately only used the C2 and C3 compounds. While these were the preferred choice for most drivers, both Red Bull drivers, along with Carlos Sainz, Nico Hulkenberg, Pierre Gasly, and Sergio Perez, also utilised the C1 compound during the afternoon session.

Simone Berra: As is well known, this year the resurfacing of the final two sectors of the Suzuka circuit has been completed. The new asphalt is overall smoother than the surface laid in 2025, yet it still offers good grip. This lower roughness has certainly helped to keep tyre degradation under control, with graining so far having no significant impact.

All three compounds can therefore be used to build race strategies that are almost certainly going to be one stop. The Soft, while capable of providing greater grip, is the option for which teams currently have the least data, due to the limited number of long runs carried out so far. The expected temperatures for race day, when the track will have evolved further, will also play an important role in strategic choices, as they are forecast to be around ten degrees lower than today's.

Among the decisions made by the various teams, it is interesting to note that McLaren was the only one not to test the Hard today. It's a peculiar choice, perhaps aimed at preserving both sets of C1s for Sunday, ensuring one fresh set is available in case of a neutralisation.

Feedback on the hardest compound, meanwhile, came from all the other teams that used a set over the course of the day, with more than positive results. It could therefore be one of the possible options for the race start, delivering a consistent opening stint without compromising performance.