Las Vegas Grand Prix: Result

23/11/2025

Result of the Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 50 1h 21:08.429
2 Norris McLaren 50 + 0:20.741
3 Russell Mercedes 50 + 0:23.546
4 Piastri McLaren 50 + 0:27.650
5 Antonelli Mercedes 50 + 0:30.488
6 Leclerc Ferrari 50 + 0:30.678
7 Sainz Williams 50 + 0:34.924
8 Hadjar Racing Bulls 50 + 0:45.257
9 Hulkenberg Stake 50 + 0:51.134
10 Hamilton Ferrari 50 + 0:59.369
11 Ocon Haas 50 + 1:00.635
12 Bearman Haas 50 + 1:10.549
13 Alonso Aston Martin 50 + 1:25.308
14 Tsunoda Red Bull 50 + 1:26.974
15 Gasly Alpine 50 + 1:31.702
16 Lawson Racing Bulls 49 + 1 Lap
17 Colapinto Alpine 49 + 1 Lap
Albon Williams 35 Retired
Bortoleto Stake 2 Accident Damage
Stroll Aston Martin 0 Accident Damage

Fastest Lap: Verstappen (Red Bull) 1:33.365 (Lap 50)

