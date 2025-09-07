Italian Grand Prix: Race team notes - Ferrari

In the first few laps, there was an exciting battle between Charles and Oscar Piastri for third place, with the Monegasque passing the Australian after the start then both passing each other again. Charles kept the position until lap 5, thanks to his good straight line speed but eventually had to give best to Piastri.

Lewis moved up the order and was already sixth after 7 laps, behind George Russell, slowly making ground on him. When Russell pitted, Lewis inherited fifth place, but lost it again after his own stop.



The Medium tyres lasted much longer than expected so both Charles and Lewis delayed their pitstop, as did the top three runners. Charles pitted on lap 34 for Hard tyres and his pace was immediately good allowing him to post several fastest laps.



On lap 38, Lewis also pitted for Hards, retaking sixth place after a couple of laps. Charles and Lewis eventually had to settle for fourth and sixth places respectively at the chequered flag.



Charles Leclerc: I gave it my all. I tried to hold on to P3 after overtaking at the start, but I lost grip with my tyres overheating and struggled to keep Oscar behind.



In the end, we just didn't find the pace to fight for the win today, but at the same time, we maximised our result and didn't leave anything on the table.



Monza is always a special race for us. The incredible amount of support from our tifosi means so much to us and we'll give everything to be back on the top step of the podium next year and make them proud.



Lewis Hamilton: We did a solid job today and I felt really comfortable in the car. The penalty made a good result challenging, but I gave it everything out there to deliver the strongest performance possible. I'm so honoured to be driving for Ferrari and to be on the receiving end of the incredible love the tifosi have for us here in Monza. A big thank you to everyone for all their hard work this weekend, and I'm grateful for the progress we're making together. Grazie a tutti.



Fred Vasseur: Our target for today was to get Charles on the podium, but it was just out of reach. He had a strong race, with a good fight at the beginning but that meant he overworked the tyres a bit at this stage. In the end we were not so far behind the McLarens, just four seconds, while Max was flying at the front. Starting from the middle of the pack because of the penalty, Lewis had a very strong first stint and towards the end we tried to give him a tyre advantage to get ahead of Russell, but the degradation was too low. He had a very good race and I am very pleased for him. We are sorry we could not deliver a better result for our tifosi, who have been amazing all week long. Grazie mille for their unwavering support.

