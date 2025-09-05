Italian Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Ferrari

Despite red flag periods in both sessions the programme was completed.

The Scuderia Ferrari HP drivers completed a total of 99 laps, 53 with Charles and 46 with Lewis. The team tried all three slick compounds tyres brought to Monza by Pirelli. Even on a Friday, Monza was packed with a large number of Ferrari fans come to support the team.

FP1: Charles and Lewis got through their programme running two of the three compounds available. Data acquisition and comparisons were on the agenda to assess new parts introduced for this race. The session was red flagged for almost ten minutes to clean gravel kicked up onto the track by several cars at the Variante Ascari. Both drivers ran much of the hour with low fuel loads. In the closing minutes, Charles ran in race trim on the Medium tyres previously used at the start of the session.

FP2: Once again the entire programme was completed, with Charles and Lewis also trying the Hard compound. There was another red flag, this time for Kimi Antonelli, who was beached in the gravel on the outside of the second Lesmo corner. The session resumed after five minutes. As expected, the lap times were very similar between the top teams and so tomorrow's qualifying should be thrilling. Towards the end, for his long run, Lewis once again used the Hards from earlier in the hour, while Charles continued with Softs on which he had set his fastest time.

Charles Leclerc: Our car was not the most consistent in low and high fuel runs today, but it was fast, which is better than the other way around. We have some work to do on our short runs to extract the best tomorrow, and to work on our consistency. I think it's going to be a very tight qualifying as was the case last year at this track, for now, things have gone quite well and I think we will have the chance to put up a good fight tomorrow.

Lewis Hamilton: It's very special to be out on track in front of the tifosi, the passion and energy here in Monza is truly unique. The car felt pretty good earlier this afternoon and it was encouraging to finish FP1 on top. We made some changes between sessions that we'll review carefully, as we're not sure they took us in the right direction, but we have time to adjust ahead of tomorrow. Our pace over a lap looked strong and we've collected valuable information across the tyre compounds so the priority will be to see how we can keep improving race pace. I'm confident the team can make good progress overnight and we'll be working towards a good qualifying tomorrow.