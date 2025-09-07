Site logo

Italian Grand Prix: Result

NEWS STORY
07/09/2025

Result of the Pirelli Gran Premio d'Italia.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 53 1h 13:24.325
2 Norris McLaren 53 + 0:19.207
3 Piastri McLaren 53 + 0:21.351
4 Leclerc Ferrari 53 + 0:25.624
5 Russell Mercedes 53 + 0:32.881
6 Hamilton Ferrari 53 + 0:37.449
7 Albon Williams 53 + 0:50.537
8 Bortoleto Stake 53 + 0:58.484
9 Antonelli Mercedes 53 + 0:59.762
10 Hadjar Racing Bulls 53 + 1:03.891
11 Sainz Williams 53 + 1:04.469
12 Bearman Haas 53 + 1:19.288
13 Tsunoda Red Bull 53 + 1:20.701
14 Lawson Racing Bulls 53 + 1:22.351
15 Ocon Haas 52 + 1 Lap
16 Gasly Alpine 52 + 1 Lap
17 Colapinto Alpine 52 + 1 Lap
18 Stroll Aston Martin 52 + 1 Lap
Alonso Aston Martin 24 Suspension
Hulkenberg Stake - Did Not Start

Fastest Lap: Norris (McLaren) 1:20.901 (Lap53)

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2025. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms