Italian Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "That was quite a session for me.

"It was quite up and down but I'm happy to put it together so well on the final lap, and am satisfied with P2 on the grid tomorrow - it's not a bad position to have off the line, and we knew Max [Verstappen] would be quick today. Of course, I'd rather be in front of everybody, it'll be tough to get past Max, and there are very fast cars behind. It's a long race, a lot can happen, but Sunday is usually our strength, so I'm excited."

Oscar Piastri: "Qualifying was a close one today. I felt like I executed a pretty good session and built up my pace well. Overall, I am still feeling confident for tomorrow, and whilst it wasn't where I wanted to be starting, it just proves how incredibly tight it has been this weekend. A lot of teams look quick, but we have good race pace, and there are so many factors at play here, so I am sure we can go forward."

Andrea Stella: "Today's tight Qualifying result was not unexpected considering the level of competition we expect in Formula 1. At the same time, P2 and P3 are good starting positions for tomorrow at a circuit we knew was going to be more challenging for us.

"It was not the most comfortable Qualifying session. In Q2, we needed the last lap for Lando to make it into Q3, which shows the impact of a small mistake in Formula 1 at the moment.

"Historically, Monza often produces an exciting race for the fans, with many factors at play. We are in a good position and we are confident we can make progress to maximise the result for the team."