Italian Grand Prix: Practice team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "At the moment it's a little bit close for my liking, but we're not in a bad spot.

"We've still got a few things to improve, but it's good we're still at the top of the timings despite that. It was good that we improved performance throughout the session, but the competition are still close to us. We'll work hard overnight and see what we can do to try and take another step as we head into FP3 and Quali."

Oscar Piastri: "A shorter day for me, with just the one session, but everything felt good, and I felt like I hit the ground running. Thanks to Alex for his support in FP1. We've got a few tweaks to make here and there to try and make sure we go into Qualifying as strong as possible, but I felt good on the second Soft run so I am feeling confident. I am looking forward to tomorrow."

Alex Dunne: "It's been a good day! I learned a lot, and I was pleased that I knew what I was comfortable with in the car and what I needed to improve on in the session, making sure I didn't push the limits, while also gathering useful information for the team. Thank you to the team for the opportunity to get in the MCL39 again, I am extremely grateful."

Andrea Stella: "A good start to the weekend with a productive Friday on track in Monza, despite the interruptions caused by Red Flags in both sessions. Alex did a good job in place of Oscar for his second FP1 of the season, completing the bulk of his programme around the delays, while collecting plenty of important data we can take into tomorrow's practice and Qualifying. Thank you, and well done again to Alex for his smooth session and valuable contribution this weekend.

"Both Lando and Oscar also put in a number of important laps, showing decent pace as we prepare for a competitive weekend with multiple teams in contention to challenge at the front. We will make sure we continue to work hard to maximise our performance to finish this double-header strongly."