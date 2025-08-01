Hungarian Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Williams

Carlos Sainz: We had a few issues today but, ultimately, we don't seem to have the performance we want this weekend.

We did expect this track to be challenging for us, and we've tried to find areas of performance all day with different set-ups. We'll take all the learnings from today, make some changes overnight and give our best shot tomorrow at the top ten in Qualifying.

Alex Albon: Today has been okay. Our FP1 pace was strong. We didn't do a second push, but we were looking top five pace in that session on a track that doesn't normally suit us. We've made some set-up changes to the car this weekend that feel good. We maybe went in the wrong direction for FP2, so we need to look at that. We knew this was going to be a tricky track for us but that allows us an opportunity to explore set-up and we have some good ideas now.