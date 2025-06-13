Wilson appointed FIA's Deputy President for Sport

The FIA has confirmed Malcom Wilson's appointment as Deputy President for Sport.

According to the press release, following the nomination of Mr Wilson by Mohammed Ben Sulayem in April, the appointment was voted through today (Thursday) by FIA Member Clubs at the Extraordinary General Assemblies in Macau. "An overwhelming majority of voters were in favour of electing Mr Wilson into the position," reads the release.

Wilson, a leading figure in British motor sport, is the Managing Director of M-Sport Ltd which has operated Ford's World Rally programme since 1997. Prior to forming M-Sport, he was a highly successful rally driver, having won the British Rally in 1994. He is also an Honorary Member of the British Racing Drivers Club. In 2009, he was awarded an OBE for services to motor sport in the Queen's birthday honours list.

Under his leadership M-Sport has had considerable success including winning the FIA World Rally Championship for Manufacturers in 2006 and 2007. In 2017 they won the Manufacturers' crown for a third time, and back-to-back Driver and Co-driver Championships in 2017 and 2018. Mr Wilson also worked as technical partners for Bentley Motors leading the design and development of the Continental GT3 race car and in electric motor sport for Jaguar in the I‑PACE eTROPHY.

The Deputy President for Sport is one of the most senior elected roles at the FIA serving on the World Motor Sport Council and has a wide range of responsibilities including developing global motor sport policies in collaboration with FIA Commissions and national sporting authorities and promoting safety, sustainability and innovation within the sport.

"The role of Deputy President for Sport is absolutely integral to our organisation, and one that Malcolm Wilson brings a wealth of experience to," said Mohammed Ben Sulayem. "Having competed for over 40 years at the highest level, both as a driver and technical partner to teams, his expertise will be invaluable to the FIA and our Member Organisations. I am delighted to welcome Malcolm to the Federation and look forward to working with him to grow motorsport at every level."

"I am delighted to take on the role as FIA Deputy President for Sport," added Wilson. "As the Federation pushes forward with its mission to advance motorsport and develop grassroots initiatives, I look forward to playing a part in helping to shape the future of the sport we love and working with the President to continue growing and strengthening our championships."