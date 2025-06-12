Austrian Automobile Association warns of "dark period" under Ben Sulayem

One of the founding members of the FIA has issued a stark warning over the organization's future should Mohammed ben Sulayem be re-elected.

The warning comes just two weeks after more than thirty affiliated automobile clubs threw their weight behind his re-election.

In a letter approved by 36 member clubs, including that headed by Fabiana Ecclestone, wife of former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone, they wrote: "Dear President Mohammed, on behalf of the member clubs listed below, we write to express our sincere gratitude for your service, commitment, vision, and, above all, the delivery of your manifesto promised to us, the members.

"Without the decisive and bold actions you took from day one, the very future of the FIA would have been at risk. The turnaround achieved in less than four years is nothing short of extraordinary, especially when coupled with the implementation of professional management systems that you deployed in parallel.

"As club Presidents, we have personally felt and experienced the daily focus you and your leadership team have placed on supporting and engaging with us — the members — treating each of us with equal respect. This inclusive approach is deeply appreciated.

"We also recognize and commend the significant efforts made by you and your team to reposition the FIA as a global leader in both mobility and motorsport. The strength and reputation of the FIA brand have clearly grown as a result of your leadership.

"That said, we understand that four years is a short time to complete the ambitious reforms you have initiated. Therefore, we strongly encourage you to seek re-election at the upcoming AGA, so that you may continue the important work you have started, with our full support, with deep appreciation and optimism for the future, Hermanos."

However, the Austrian Automobile Association (OAMTC) sees Ben Sulayem's presidency somewhat differently, expressing particular concern at how the Emirati is seeking to controversial changes to the FIA's statutes.

In as letter to the letter to FIA World Council for Automobile Mobility and Tourism (WCAMT) members, the OAMTC warns that: "Damage to the FIA's credibility as an organisation has already occurred through repeated governance mis-steps and failings.

"These are not anomalies," it insists, "they are features of a system of governance that is malfunctioning, due to the absence of normal internal debate and discussion.

"The FIA's standing in comparison to other international organisations is threatened by the self-inflicted wound of governance failure," it adds.

"Where there is even a risk of these changes appearing to benefit the current FIA administration, and not the FIA itself, the changes should not be adopted," it continued. "There is ample time for more careful reflection, and if these are desirable changes they will still be desirable at a future General Assembly after the next election."

Pointing to the numerous controversies under Ben Sulayem's leadership, the letter claims: "In every such example, changes to bolster the sitting regime are cast as necessary for the greater good, and objectors are cast as the enemies of progress. In every such example, the outcome is a diminished and less capable system of governance.

"For the FIA the risks are immense. Already the world's public commentators routinely note the FIA's weak decision-making, repeated unforced errors and apparent lack of rigour and process.

"While this is survivable, the real threat comes from the growing erosion of confidence among members and stakeholders such as public bodies, governments, motorists, motorsport fans, and actual and potential key commercial partners, and even, potentially, law enforcement authorities capable of intervening in the FIA's affairs."

With the election taking place later this year, one can expect much more of this from both sides.