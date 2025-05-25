Monaco Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Tag Heuer Grand Prix de Monaco.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Norris McLaren NM NH NH Leclerc Ferrari NM NH UM Piastri McLaren NM NH NH Verstappen Red Bull NH NM NS Hamilton Ferrari NH UH UM Hadjar Racing Bulls NM US UH Ocon Haas NM UM NH Lawson Racing Bulls NM US UH Albon Williams UM UM NH Sainz Williams NH NM UM Russell Mercedes NH NM NH Bearman Haas NM NH NM Colapinto Alpine NH UM NM Bortoleto Stake NM NH NS UM Stroll Aston Martin UH UH UM Hulkenberg Stake NM NH NS Tsunoda Red Bull NS NH NM Antonelli Mercedes NH NM NH Alonso Aston Martin UH UH Gasly Alpine NM NM

