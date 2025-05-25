Site logo

Monaco Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

NEWS STORY
25/05/2025

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Tag Heuer Grand Prix de Monaco.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4
Norris McLaren NM NH NH
Leclerc Ferrari NM NH UM
Piastri McLaren NM NH NH
Verstappen Red Bull NH NM NS
Hamilton Ferrari NH UH UM
Hadjar Racing Bulls NM US UH
Ocon Haas NM UM NH
Lawson Racing Bulls NM US UH
Albon Williams UM UM NH
Sainz Williams NH NM UM
Russell Mercedes NH NM NH
Bearman Haas NM NH NM
Colapinto Alpine NH UM NM
Bortoleto Stake NM NH NS UM
Stroll Aston Martin UH UH UM
Hulkenberg Stake NM NH NS
Tsunoda Red Bull NS NH NM
Antonelli Mercedes NH NM NH
Alonso Aston Martin UH UH
Gasly Alpine NM NM

Check out our Sunday gallery from Monaco here.

